Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Sneaker Wave Dangers Sunday on Oregon, Washington Coast: How to Enjoy

Published 01/25/2020 at 5:50 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Sneaker Wave Dangers This Weekend on Oregon, Washington Coast: How to Enjoy

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; some specials even in summer
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Check each listing for specials
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Some Deals even in summer; great packages
In Lincoln City:
Major price drops on some dates and some lodgings
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Specials can still be found
In Newport:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials
In Yachats, Florence
Some specials; lodgings not listed anywhere else

(Oregon Coast) – Big waves are again headed for the Oregon coast this weekend, with the Washington coast and northern and central Oregon coasts the subject of a beach hazards statement from the National Weather Service (NWS). The agency said large breakers and the substantial dangers of sneaker waves will be present in those areas from early Sunday morning through late Sunday evening.

The NWS is urging extreme caution from about Raymond, Washington down through Yachats – which includes places like the Long Beach Peninsula, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Newport, Yachats, and everything in between. The southern Oregon coast is not expected to get such dangerous conditions, though it will be rainy and windy.

“If you are thinking about heading to the coast on Sunday, be extra watchful of the sea as there will be increased likelihood for sneaker waves late Sunday morning through Sunday evening,” the NWS said. “This is due to the potential for a building long-period west swell to increase the strength and height of the water running up the beaches. This can easily catch someone off guard and drag them into the cold ocean waters. A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued for this coastal hazard.”

According to NWS wave prediction graphs, some gnarly big ones are expected offshore and then likely hitting the beaches. One of the largest examples is a prediction of 30-foot swells offshore at a period of 16 seconds that will result in a beach wave height of about 16 feet – all around 4 p.m.

The NWS said there is sizable dangers of getting knocked down by sneaker waves on the beaches and sucked into the frigid ocean. Stay clear of logs on the beaches as these can be lifted by a mere inch or two of water. Stay well clear of jetties as these are non-stop danger zones.

“Always keep an eye on the waves, and be especially watchful of children and pets,” the NWS said.

Considerable winds will be hitting the northern half of the Oregon coast and the southern half of the Washington coast, clocking in around the 20s on Sunday with gusts over 30 mph on occasion. It stays rainy and somewhat windy through much of the week.

Wild beach conditions may well return midweek with some hefty offshore swells again predicted in the teens and close to 20 feet at times. There are currently predictions of wave height on the beaches again around 15 feet, although the NWS has not yet issued forecasts for periods between the swells.

Oregon Coast Beach Connection is declaring all smaller beaches with no access to foredunes should be off limits. Places like Oceanside, Gleneden Beach, much of Lincoln City or Newport’s Nye Beach are short beaches with only cliff walls behind them and no means of getting away from waves.

How To Enjoy the Waves: Stick to rocky areas with distant viewpoints where you can stay a ways back from all the crazy action, such as the Depoe Bay seawall, the 804 Trail at Yachats (stay on the trail), the lookouts / parking lots above Pacific City, Oceanside, Nye Beach, the Seaside Promenade or the cliff lookout at Shore Acres near Coos Bay. Rocky spots will be your best bets for incredible sights. See oceanfront hotels here, as these will provide a constant show.

The waves are coming in straight from the west which will mean lots of interesting creatures and goodies washing up, which will be excellent for beachcombing later as wave conditions calm down.

See Washington Coast Weather - Oregon Coast Weather
Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - Where to eat - Map - Virtual Tour








More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Sneaker Wave Dangers Sunday on Oregon, Washington Coast: How to Enjoy
Large breakers and the substantial dangers of sneaker waves; South coast no issues
Nocturnal Revelations at a Secret Oregon Coast Spot: Viewpoint Behind the Vis...
There's only a small bench here, and a small opening between buildings from which to rest and look down at the rocky shelves next to the southern side of the bay mouth. Travel tips
Four Unheralded, Wowing Wonders of Depoe Bay: Central Oregon Coast
There's so much to this little town you couldn't explore it all in one day, and yet most of its truly amazing aspects lie just below the obvious. Travel tips, whales
Central Oregon Coast History Museum Takes It Up a Notch in February
Some new features, a new exhibit and a talk are all winter highlights at the North Lincoln County Historical Museum in Lincoln City, adding some extra flavor. Lincoln City events
King Tides and Oregon Coast Citizen Science Events at Yachats, Florence
King tides and other forms of citizen science will be the focus of two events later in January. Yachats events
S. Oregon Coast's Charleston Features Annual Crab Shindig Feb. 8
The little place with the big marina on the southern Oregon coast gets rather crabby about this time of year. Florence events
Water Spout and Confirmed Tornado Today on Oregon Coast: Some Damage
A water spout appeared off Depoe Bay and what is now a confirmed tornado touched down in Manzanita. Weather
Storms Deposit Oddities like Sea Cucumber, Velella onto Oregon Coast
Unique creatures have popped up, including the famed velella velella and a weird little critter that looks like a worm but isn't. Science

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details