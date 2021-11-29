Cyber Monday Goes Oregon Coastal: Shop the Beach Online

Published 11/29/21 at 4:12 AM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – The little surprise of the Oregon coast that few tell you about is that you can rather easily give the gift of the beach online. It's the perfect Cyber Monday option: efficiently clicking through a just a handful of websites on the coastline for the perfect gifts, which does include giving someone a night or two by the ocean. It's no picnic to zip around the search engines and apps for the best deals, but if you know what town on the coastline your loved one really enjoys, this will open up a whole new world. (Above: Lincoln City).

From books about the beach, to cool hats and hoodies, to getting them a night's stay, there are some easy ways to put the Oregon coast under your Christmas tree.

The real revelation is about getting your loved one a gift certificate for a night on the coast, which is often an especially easy option by just a click or two. Vacation rental agencies are great about this and most hotels as well. To see a full list of these possibilities, check out Putting the Oregon Coast Under the Christmas Tree. Most Oregon coast restaurants offer this option as well.

A bit of a trick here is that some don't necessarily put it on their website, but they do offer the nifty gifties. So, if you know someone loves a certain lodging you see here but you don't see a link for gift certificates on that hotel's website, you may have to call or email. It's a bit of an extra hoop to jump through but it works and it's worth it.

You may also have the option of purchasing special packages ahead of time for your recipient as well, as many hotels offer those possibilities.

One aspect of this that may surprise is that many lodgings can offer this at the very last minute. So let's say you're on your way to Grandma's house for the Yuletide holiday and you've forgotten a present or two. You can call that hotel or rental, purchase the gift for them minutes before you enter Grandma's door, and the lodging will email or text that recipient pretty much right away with a notice or a gift voucher. The gift certificate is purely digital in some cases.

Not all do this, so be sure to call and inquire. You will need the contact email or number of the person on the receiving end, however.





Are you perhaps looking for the ultimate coastal book for the reader in your circle? There is the Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel book series, which currently features four extremely detailed books about the coast: for Seaside, Depoe Bay, Lincoln City and Cannon Beach.

Each in the series documents every single beach access in the area, plus a long list of details in that spot's history, its science and other unique aspects you can't find anywhere else. Find out more about the area you love or discover deep secrets about a town you've never been to before.

They each delve into wild finds and wonders like the Green Flash at Sunset, hidden spots you had no clue were there, sand that glows or even sings, fun facts about local wildlife or where to find ghost forests. You'll discover what's beneath some of those beaches, what helped carve them into how they look today, or fascinating historical tidbits like the ill-advised ocean piers that one town built, the “little flying men” legend from a hidden cave, to some remnants of World War II you did not know about.



The entire book series is available in paperback or as digital.

Looking for cool clothes and other swag from the beaches?

The Oregon Coast Visitors Association lets you show your love of the whole coastline with clothing and other swag. There are hats, pins that say Oregon Coast, iron-on patches, stickers, pins, T's and all sorts of wearable and show-offable wonders. See the OCVA page then click on "store."

Some Gift Certificate Suggestions



