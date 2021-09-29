Famed Circles in the Sand Back on Central Oregon Coast - Florence

Published 09/29/21 at 6:56 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Florence, Oregon) – The absolute middle of the central Oregon coast is known for its soft sands. But now they’re getting arty.

October 16 sees the return of the Circles in the Sand at Florence, a gargantuan event that brings more than a little visual intrigue to the sands in front of the Driftwood Shores.

Circles in the Sand features a massive labyrinth carved in the sand starting at 3 p.m., with a public walkthrough at 5 p.m. Low tide will be at 5:15 and sunset will be at 6:30 p.m. All of this will be free and held whatever the weather is doing: rain or shine.

Two years ago it snagged a segment on NBC Nightly News, putting Florence in the national spotlight for something other than the Exploding Whale.

“This is always an uplifting event at a great time of year to visit Florence's beaches,” said Bettina Hannigan, president/CEO of the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce. “People come from all over. It's wildly artistic, spiritually uplifting for many, and incredibly unique among beach events anywhere in the country.”

The event draws large crowds to the central Oregon coast town, especially as the area opens up to the walkthroughs by the public. This means something different in the age of COVID, with volunteers on hand to help people keep socially distanced. COVID-19 masking and distancing guidelines in effect at the time will be enforced.

“We are eagerly looking forward to another amazing and unique beach draw, said Lon Beale, event sponsor and owner of Sand Master Sandboarding and Venomous Sandboards in Florence. “We would like to extend a warm welcome to everyone; and don't forget, it's completely free.”

The whole shebang is sponsored by Driftwood Shores Resort and Conference Center, Sand Master Park Sandboarding and Venomous Sandboards, Sea Lion Caves, Mo's Seafood and Chowder, and The Little Brown Hen.

“We receive many calls about Circles in the Sand each year and our guests really enjoy the event,” said Jim Myers of Driftwood Shores. “Each of our rooms has beach and ocean view and guests will have a front row seat of this amazing artist in action.”

Circles in the Sand was created in 2011 by labyrinth artist Denny Dyke. This will be Dyke's fourth trip to Florence. Dyke is based near Bandon and does several beach draws each year on Bandon's beaches, but has gained an international following. In the early years of his work, it was not uncommon to see mentions of "crop circles" or "alien art" after his work was found on the sand. His first intention was to create labyrinths so that everyone could enjoy a walk on the sand.

Dyke's volunteer drawing team starts with a blank canvas of sand and then creates a beautiful work of art for all to enjoy. Every pattern has a single path, with no wrong turns or dead ends, that spirals and meanders throughout the entire labyrinth and returns near its entrance.

