Published 02/10/21 at 4:06 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – More of the Oregon coast and the Portland metro area are opening back up again as state officials ease up some COVID restrictions. (Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium)

Among the most high profile is Seaside Aquarium, which reopens Friday, February 12 after being mostly shut down since December when Clatsop County went to the extreme risk category. This week, Governor Kate Brown and Oregon Health Authority (OHA) announced the county was lowered to the high risk category.

Hours at the Seaside Aquarium will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., allowing the public to once again feed the seals. 503-738-6211.

Lowering the county to the high risk level also allows eateries and bars to open back up in the towns of Seaside, Cannon Beach, Warrenton and Astoria. Indoor dining is now allowed but with a 25 percent maximum capacity or 50 people, whichever is smaller.

It’s not just the Seaside Aquarium and Clatsop County that have cause to celebrate. Washington, Multnomah and Clackamas counties were finally lowered to high risk after being in the extreme category since November 18. Many restaurants and bars in the counties with the highest-density populations had been barely scraping by with uncomfortable outdoor dining and to-go orders, this now allows more revenue and a slightly higher semblance of normality.

State officials urged extreme caution, however, as OHA is expecting another spike in cases after the Super Bowl.

On the Oregon coast, other counties that recently lowered their risk categories are Tillamook and Curry (lower risk) and Lincoln and Douglas (moderate), which includes the towns of Manzanita, Pacific City, Rockaway Beach, Brookings, Gold Beach, Reedsport, Lincoln City, Newport and Yachats, among others. The Oregon Coast Aquarium was allowed to reopen last month.

Two coastal counties remain in extreme risk: Coos and Lane, leaving the towns of Coos Bay, Bandon, and Florence, along with Eugene, with to-go food only and / or outdoor dining.

Farther north on the Washington coast, that shoreline’s only aquarium, Westport Aquarium, is scheduled to resume opening by appointment only on February 13. To make an appointment call 360-268-7070 and leave a message or email them at wpaquarium@gmail.com. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

