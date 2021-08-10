Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

S. Oregon Coast's Coos County Historical Society Celebrates 130 Years

Published 10/08/21 at 5:26 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Coos Bay, Oregon) – A major attraction and fount of information on the southern Oregon coast hits the 130-year mark this year, and it's going to whoop it up in a big way. Coos Bay's Coos County Historical Society will celebrate this milestone with its annual fundraiser and some educational programs. (Photo above courtesy Coos History Museum)

They will be taking a look at who they are – then and now.

To kick off this big 130, they are hosting two fun social media contests themed around historical Coos County black and white photos. Pop on to Coos History Museum's (CHM) Facebook and Instagram pages to join in and win prizes.

Then there's the History Trivia Tuesday Contest on its Facebook page.

Look for Tuesday's photo trivia posts beginning October 12th, and comment your answer correctly to be entered to win. There will be a new winner every week.

First, check out the three photos for each themed week.

Second, comment on the CHM posts with your answer for each photo and tag Coos History museum with the hashtag: #CoosHistory130.

Now you're entered in to win. Watch the CHM's stories to see who was the first to get all three answers correct.

Also look for the Throwback Thursday Photo Recreation Contest.

Every Thursday CHM will post three historical photos for you to re-create and submit. Here are the rules:
1. Your photos must be black and white
2. Post on your own page and tag Coos History museum with the hashtag: #CoosHistory130
3. That's it! You are in to win. Watch the museum's posts for voting opportunities and winner announcements.

A handful of live and online events follow.

View the online auction, register to bid, and make a donation – the auction goes live October 30th at 5 p.m. to November 5 at 7 p.m.

Join them for a week of events, both in-person and online to mark the occasion. Participate in the black and white themed cooking, art, and photography classes, and more. There are more details to come on these, but nothing is completely firmed up as yet, the CHM said.

Learn about and celebrate the Society's last 130 years with bookend programs on October 30th and November 5th, including the history of the last 130 years, volunteer awards ceremony and a CHM open house during the November 5th Coos Bay Wine Walk.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cooshistorymuseum

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cooshistorymuseum

Website: https://cooshistory.org/celebrate-coos-history-2021/

Online Auction: https://onlinefundraiser.events/CelebrateCoos2021

Coos History Museum. 1210 N Front St, Coos Bay, Oregon. 541-756-6320.

Photos above courtesy Coos History Museum. Photos below courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast




