Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

S. Oregon Coast's Coos History Museum Hosts Writing Contest; Opens Doors

Published 05/12/21 at 7:35 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

S. Oregon Coast's Coos History Museum Hosts Writing Contest; Opens Doors

(Coos Bay, Oregon) – On the southern Oregon coast, you've got a shot at becoming an award-winning writer - no matter where you live.

The Coos History Museum in partnership with Southwestern Oregon Community College and the Coos Bay Public Library, recently announced the 6th annual, 2021 Writer’s Day event and writing contest. The Writer’s Day event is planned for October 16, 2021, and you can be part of this online event. You simply have to save the date and register online or at the museum on the south Oregon coast.

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that storm watch season is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials starting November
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deal available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

The Writing Contest has officially begun with both youth (13-17) and adult (18+) categories, along with the categories of poetry and short story. Prizes will be given out for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in each category and age group. The deadline to submit writing for the contest is September 18, 2021 by 5:00 PM.

Submitting to the Writing Contest and attending the Writer’s Day event are free, but registration for the event is required. Visit website cooshistory.org/writers-day for more information, for a link to the registration page, and for details regarding the contest submission guidelines. For further questions or assistance contact them at 541-756-6320 Ext. 216 or email education@cooshistory.org.

Meanwhile, the Coos History Museum is one of the few such facilities currently open to the public on the Oregon coast. It has an extensive collection of more than 50,000 objects and more than 250,000 images - all illuminating the cultural history of the Coos region and south coastal Oregon. The museum’s collections dive deep into the area, from its pre-history through the 1970s.

Established in 1891, The Coos County Historical Society is an Oregon 501(c)3 not for profit organization and the 2nd oldest historical society in the State. For more information about the Society and the Coos History Museum, visit cooshistory.org or email info@cooshistory.org. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours - Coos Bay, Charleston, North Bend Complete Guide: Southern Oregon Coast Travel

MORE PHOTOS BELOW





Photos below courtesy Coos History Museum

Wreck of the Czarina


Wreck of the Camden

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Aquarium Asks Help Spotting Distressed Porpoise on N. Oregon Coast
It may be ill and thus disoriented, but it's also possible the creature has made it safely back into the wild. Seaside
Two Space Stations and Supermoon Eclipse Above Oregon, Washington, Coastlines
Two space stations visible and an impressive total lunar eclipse - along with a supermoon. Weather
S. Oregon Coast's Coos History Museum Hosts Writing Contest; Opens Doors
On the southern Oregon coast, you've got a shot at becoming an award-winning writer - no matter where you live
N. Oregon Coast Cannery History Comes Alive with New Astoria Outdoor Market
The Hanthorn Cannery Market at Pier 39 runs through September. Astoria events
Moon Marvels Above Oregon Coast Are More Than Just a Glow
Not all the cool stuff on the Oregon coast happens during the daytime. Sciences
Rollicking Highlights of Three Capes Route on Oregon Coast: Attractions, Oddi...
Three capes, a lighthouse and 20-some miles of fun at Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar, Cape Kiwanda, Cape Meares
Yachats, Where the Wild Oregon Coast Waves Are
Fiery ocean water antics abound here in Yachats. Travel tips, Newport, Depoe Bay
Milky Way's Disappearing Act from Washington / Oregon Coast
May always sees the disk of our Milky Way galaxy lying flat. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted