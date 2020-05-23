Oregon Coast Opens Up Crabbing to Everyone, Clamming Not Yet

(Oregon Coast) – Recreational crabbing has opened back up on most of the Oregon coast to those living out of state, whereas previously it had been restricted to only Oregonians, and even then because of other beach closures it was largely restricted to coastal residents. Recreational clamming is closed to out-of-state residents for now because of the way it can draw extra crowds. (Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium). See the Washington Coast Fishing / Crabbing update.

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) has opened up bays and estuaries, along with ocean areas south of Cape Falcon. However, ocean areas north of Cape Falcon – from Arch Cape through to the Columbia River – are closed to non-resident crabbing. This leaves most of the north Oregon coast and all of the central and south coast open – from Manzanita to Brookings.



ODFW said that since coastal communities have begun to slowly reopen this could be done in most areas. However, communities and land managers are taking a phased approach.

“Clamming tends to draw many people to beaches on specific days when there is a minus tide, especially during the summer,” ODFW said. “With more potential for crowding at beach access sites, clamming and some crabbing on the North Coast remains closed to non-residents for now.”

Anyone going crabbing, fishing or taking part in other outdoor recreation is reminded to:

Check for access before you go. Even if fishing/crabbing is open, the boat ramp, beach or other area where you want to go might be closed. ODFW does not control access to land or facilities it doesn’t manage, so check with the land manager or facility owner where you want to go about what’s open before you leave home.

Other major guidelines:

Stay home if you are sick.

Stick close to home. Don’t travel far to hunt, fish or crab. Many places remain closed to overnight camping/lodging.

Be prepared. Restrooms and other facilities may be more limited. Bring your own soap, water, hand sanitizer, toilet paper, food, etc. Buy your license online before you go.

Avoid crowds. Go someplace else if your destination looks crowded.

Practice social distancing. Keep six feet between you and anyone who doesn’t live in your immediate household, including while on a boat or at a fish cleaning station.

Wash your hands often. Keep up on personal hygiene and bring your own water, soap, and hand sanitizer with you.

Pack out what you pack in. Take any garbage with you, including disposable gloves and masks.

Crabbers are also reminded to always check the Oregon Department of Agriculture shellfish safety page or call the safety hotline (1-800-448-2474) before crabbing. ODA regularly tests crabs and other shellfish for toxins and closes areas when toxins are at a level that would make then unsafe for human consumption. Currently, there are no crabbing closures due to toxins in Oregon.

