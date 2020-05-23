Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Washington Coast Waters Open to Crabbing, Fishing May 26

Published 05/23/2020 at 3:44 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Washington Coast Waters Open to Crabbing, Fishing May 26

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials when beaches reopen
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials when beaches reopen
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
major specials when beaches reopen
In Lincoln City:
major specials when beaches reopen
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials when beaches reopen
In Newport:
Look for major specials when beaches reopen
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials coming when beaches open
In Yachats, Florence
Big specials coming; lodgings not listed anywhere else

(Washington Coast) - Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) officials announced this week that Washington coast waters will reopen for fishing starting May 26, with crabbing on the Washington side of the Columbia River restarting that day as well. (Above: Willapa Bay area, courtesy Wallapa Harbor Visitors Center).

WDFW noted marine areas 1 through 3 will be open, not area 4. Halibut and razor clam harvest will remain closed in these areas for now due to continued port closures and concerns about the spread of coronavirus in local communities.

Areas 1 – 3 include Willapa Bay and Grays Harbor for bottomfish, shellfish, mussels, clams, oysters, and other species as described in the Washington Sport Fishing Rules pamphlet. Marine Area 4 (Neah Bay) remains closed to all recreational fishing and shellfish harvesting.

WDFW continues to communicate with public health experts, port commissioners, and tribal co-managers regarding these opportunities in the future.

“We’ve continually said we will only open fisheries when local communities feel it is safe to do so, and with the full cooperation of public health officials,” said Larry Phillips, director of WDFW’s coastal region. “While not everything is reopening right away, this is a huge step toward returning to typical fishing seasons along the coast. Some of Washington’s best fishing takes place in the ocean, and we’re excited to see people getting back out there, even if the experience is somewhat different.”

The open marine areas include waters off Washington’s Pacific coast from the mouth of the Columbia River on the Washington-Oregon border north to Cape Alava on the Olympic Peninsula, as well as Willapa Bay and Grays Harbor.

Anglers should check ahead of time if their preferred destination or launch is open. Some local marinas or facilities – including tribal lands – remain closed, and anglers should be prepared to change plans if their first choice is closed or too congested.

Notably, the Makah and Quileute reservations, including marinas and all services, remain closed to visitors. Anglers should not attempt to access the ocean from these areas.

Additional fishery closures may be implemented if anglers attempt to launch from closed access sites.

WDFW said anglers will also need to adhere to state guidelines by sticking closer to their homes, traveling only with family or other members of their immediate household, and practicing physical distancing by keeping 6 feet apart.

“We’re reopening in consultation with local public health officials, and consistent with the governor’s phased approach,” Phillips said. “It’s extremely important that we all continue to do our part to keep ourselves and our communities safe and healthy.”

Digging for razor clams along the Washington coast is not allowed, just as with the Oregon coast. Governor Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order prohibits large gatherings through May 31. Razor clam digs can draw thousands to congregate in small coastal communities and on public beaches.

Along the state’s Puget Sound beaches (marine areas 5 – 13), harvesting of clams, mussels and oysters remains closed as well.

The Governor’s Office authorized guide and charter fishing services to reopen on May 14, though they are subject to a number of new requirements, including a limit on the number of passengers depending on their home county’s phase of reopening. More information about those requirements can be found at this pdf link.

See https://wdfw.wa.gov/






More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Last of Oregon Coast Towns Set Reopen Date; Beaches Update
Astoria, Gearhart and Warrenton to resume operations June 5. News on state parks. South coast, weathr
Oregon Coast Opens Up Crabbing to Everyone, Clamming Not Yet
Previously it had been restricted to only Oregonians. Sciences, South Coast, kids
Washington Coast Waters Open to Crabbing, Fishing May 26
Waters will reopen for fishing with crabbing on the Washington side of the Columbia River restarting that day as well
Oregon Officials: Stay Home for Holiday and Away from Coast; Camping Announce...
Stay close to home is the message, and this means keeping clear of other major attractions such as the Columbia River Gorge. Weather
Random Oregon Coast History Photos: The Tales They Tell
A sampling of fun little snippets from these beaches; Seaside down to Bandon, Cannon Beach, Lincoln City, Oceanside, Three Capes, Depoe Bay, Hug Point
Depoe Bay's Otter Crest Loop in Video, Images: Startlingly Cool Oregon Coast
In that wild, almost dizzying stretch of forestland, soaring ocean vistas and twisting, turning roadway between Newport and Lincoln City
$16 Million in Aid Set for Oregon Coast Marine Fishery Businesses
ODFW anticipates some $16 million in federal aid will be available to Oregon's marine-related and coastal fishery sectors. South coast
What's Open on Oregon Coast and What Isn't
A good look at what has been brought back to life as of May 18, more restarts are inevitable. Weather, south coast

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details