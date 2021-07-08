Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Organizers Offer Preview of Oregon Coast Jazz Party in October

Published 08/07/21 at 5:42 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Organizers Offer Preview of Oregon Coast Jazz Party in October

(Newport, Oregon) – The big fall event for Newport is back on this year after being forced to go digital during the pandemic. The Oregon Coast Jazz Party returns on October 1 and 2 at various venues around Newport, but especially the Newport Performing Arts Center. (Above: pianist Randy Porter)

New musical director Ken Peplowski recently sent out an update on the festival, proclaiming it back and live, with plenty of concerts, conversation and fun times, “matching players with one-of-a-kind settings.” Peplowski is himself also a renowned clarinetist and will be a major part of the shows as well.

This year, Peplowski said there will be three main jazz shows: Friday at 7 p.m., and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The lineup for this year's Oregon Coast Jazz Party includes a new face, Oregon drummer Jason Palmer. Randy Porter - a longtime fixture here – is returning. He has played with the likes of Diane Schuur, Freddy Hubbard, Art Farmer, Benny Golson and Charles McPherson.

From Los Angeles comes bassist/vocalist Katie Thiroux, and returning to the festival is trumpet player Gilbert Castellanos. Castellanos was born in Mexico but now hails from San Diego. He's been with groups such as the Black Note, the Tom Scott Quintet, the Anthony Wilson Nonet, the Charles McPherson Quintet, and the Willie Jones III Quintet. He is a current member of the Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra.

Jazz guitar legend Russell Malone shows up again, along with a quartet called the MJ New led by Darrell Grant.

Peplowski called that one a special treat.

“They build on the classic modern jazz quartet's elegance and swing, but take it into a new dimension that's all their own,” he said. “They'll be featured as the quartet and also mixing it up with various performers.”

Vocalist phenom Clairdee is featured this year, and regional saxophone legend Houston Person shows up on Friday only. Only on Saturday is another big name in the sax world: Charles McPherson.

This year's Oregon Coast Jazz Party will feature completely different sets and group configurations over the course of two days, which means no performance will be a repeat in any way.

There will be pre-show conversations with some performers.

The key here will be keeping the Oregon Coast Jazz Party a safe environment, and with changing pandemic conditions Peplowski said he and organizers are keeping all that fully in mind.

Prices are not available yet but tickets and prices should be available soon. You can see more updates at https://coastarts.org/oregon-coast-jazz-party/

