Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Cluster of Seven Quakes Off Oregon Coast, Some Within Minutes

Published 04/29/21 at 5:55 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Cluster of Seven Quakes Off Oregon Coast, Some Within Minutes

(Bandon, Oregon) – A rather large cluster of underwater quakes hit off the Oregon coast Thursday morning, with four of them within minutes of each other. A total of six occurred between 3 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., while a seventh happened mid afternoon on Wednesday. (Graphic courtesy USGS)

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that storm watch season is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials starting November
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deal available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

All of them were about 180 miles west by northwest of Bandon, concentrated in a radius of several miles. Each happened along the Blanco Fracture Zone – which is physically connected to the greater Cascadia Subduction Zone but not directly related to it.

No tsunami alerts were issued. It takes at least a 7.0 magnitude quake to generate a tsunami.

The first was a magnitude 4.4 about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, approximately six miles deep.

The first of the major cluster was a M4.3 quake at 3:25 a.m.

The second took place at 3:30 a.m. and was the largest at M 5.4. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said it received eight responses from the “Did You Feel It” report section of its website.

Third in the cluster was a M5.2 at quake at 3:35 a.m.

20 minutes later, a 5.3 magnitude quake happened at 3:58 a.m., with two reports of it being felt in the south Oregon coast region.

The sixth in the entire series happened at 6:25 a.m., clocking in at M 4.1. At 6:33 a.m., the final undersea shaker happened with a magnitude 3.9.

Earthquake magnitude measurements are extremely wide although the increments may appear small. A 7.0 is 1,000 times bigger than a 4.0, according to the USGS. But it is 31,622 times stronger in its release of energy.

See Oregon, Coast Earthquake Updates - Live Data Oregon, Washington, California, Tsunamis

Around 20 quakes a year are generated by the Blanco Fracture, which makes this essentially business as usual for the hotspot. It's the greater Cascadia fault that is the worrisome section, which will someday release a magnitude 9.0 megathrust and create havoc along the Oregon and Washington coastlines.

Contrary to some popular rumors these days, the Cascadia Subduction Zone is not releasing pressure with these smaller quakes. The big one will come no matter what the smaller faultlines do.


MORE PHOTOS BELOW






Crissey Field, Brookings - courtesy Bonnie Morela



Bandon, courtesy Manuela Durson




Otter Point, Gold Beach

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Cluster of Seven Quakes Off Oregon Coast, Some Within Minutes
Four of them within minutes of each other. Geology, sciences
Into the Wilds and the Calming / Healing of Newport, Central Oregon Coast
Newport is like one big taste tester for beaches, whales, upscale fun, chaotic waves, more
Pacific Halibut Season on Oregon Coast Almost Ready: Openings, Regulations
Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission recently updated the 2021 Pacific halibut sport seasons and regulations. Weather
Lovely Little Caspian Tern Returns to Oregon Coast
Black-capped white birds found anywhere from Gold Beach, Coos Bay, Florence, Waldport to Warrenton and beyond. Sciences
Three Awesome Manmade Attractions of S. Oregon Coast: Dinos to Rapids
Port Orford's Prehistoric Gardens, Coos Bay's Mingus Park, Gold Beach's Jerry's Rogue Jets. Travel tips, kids
Quirky Details, Discoveries Along Oregon Coast: Seaside to Gold Beach
Subtle and kooky at Neskowin, Hug Point, Gold Beach, Coos Bay, Seaside
Treasures of Oregon Coast Hide in Plain Sight Near Yachats, Port Orford, Cann...
Into the wilds of Sisters Rock, Crescent Beach, Bob Creek. Travel tips, kids
Spring is Most Photogenic Time on Oregon Coast - Here's Why
Something more dramatic about spring's fat, puffy clouds and its pastels

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted