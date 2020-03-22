Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Oregon Coast, Washington Slowly Close Down Beaches, Towns: Latest Shutdowns

Published 03/22/2020 at 6:44 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Oregon Coast, Washington Slowly Close Down Beaches, Towns: Latest Shutdowns

(Portland, Oregon) – There are a host of new major shutdowns along the Oregon coast and Washington coast as a flood of visitors have overwhelmed beach towns and highways, straining resources and scaring locals because of coronavirus concerns. State parks around Oregon are shut down, some towns have closed themselves to tourists, with many beach accesses now closed off. Washington has closed all campgrounds, including those on its coastline.

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) has ordered all state parks closed, which includes parking lots and beach accesses in state parks. The order is in place until May 8, but could be rescinded before then or extended.

“Beaches can be closed by OPRD at their discretion and will be closed if social distancing practices are not followed,” OPRD said in a press release.

All daytime park services will be closed statewide, including parking areas and restrooms. Campers will be refunded for all canceled nights. All travelers are advised to follow the guidance to stay home to stay healthy.

This temporary order pulls back the original closure date of campgrounds from April 3 to March 23: Oregon coast campgrounds (and all campgrounds throughout the state) will be shuttered as of Monday. Campers need to be checked out of their sites by 1 p.m.

Other areas of the Oregon coast have taken more extreme measures: Tillamook County, Manzanita, Seaside and Warrenton have all closed lodgings and ordered visitors to vacate. Manzanita – which is part of Tillamook County – ordered the town closed Saturday night, with the ban on lodgings of all kinds from staying open and saying visitors should head home. Tillamook County instituted a similar ban countywide early Sunday and beaches are now clearing out.

Seaside and Warrenton declared an emergency Saturday night, with Warrenton taking the lead and issuing orders for all visitors to be out on Sunday. Seaside’s vacate declaration went into effect early Sunday and visitors there have until Monday morning to be out. All beaches in Seaside city limits are currently closed.

In Lincoln City and Gold Beach, the glass float drops there have been canceled indefinitely. Other counties on the south and central coast are reporting similar inundations of visitors but not as severe as the north Oregon coast or the Columbia Gorge. Other actions may be taken there as well.

In Washington state, including its coastline, all campgrounds have been shut down to help reduce the risk of exposure. The closure includes roofed accommodations like cabins and yurts. Day-use areas and other trails around the state are still open.

At Long Beach on the southern Washington coast, the city has closed access to beaches from within city limits.

See Be at the Oregon Coast from Afar - Living It Vicariously There are indeed ways to check out these lovely beaches from afar – digitally










More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Oregon Coast, Washington Slowly Close Down Beaches, Towns: Latest Shutdowns
State parks around Oregon are shut down, some towns have closed themselves to tourists, with many beach accesses now closed off. South coast, warnings
Be at the Oregon Coast from Afar - Living It Vicariously
There are indeed ways to check out these lovely beaches from afar - digitally. Washington coast, south coast, sciences
The Little Critter That Looks Like a Spaceship on Oregon / Washington Coast
It's called the longnose skate: a dark, sleek and thin creature. Sciences, South Coast
Oregon Coast Closes Camping; Washington Halts Razor Clam Digs
Three Oregon agencies temporarily shuts down camping; razor clam digs stopped in Washington. South coast
Oregon State Park Officials: Latest on Coast, Inland, Trails, Facilities, COV...
Some parks will see reduced service to trash, restrooms, and other facilities like visitor centers. Warnings. South coast
Four Unusual Oregon Coast Weather Phenomena
Ever heard of a fog tsunami, flying foam or Novaya Zemlya? Sciences. South coast
Oregon Coast Whales - Guide to Oregon Coast Whale Watching
Tips, updates, archived articles - sometimes even up-to-minute or latest sightings. Sciences
Four Unusual Aspects of Seaside on N. Oregon Coast
Sometimes it's in the past: others it's right out in the open and even beneath your feet. History, science, kids

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details