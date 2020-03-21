Be at the Oregon Coast from Afar - Living It Vicariously

Published 03/21/2020 at 6:44 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – These are truly disturbing and uncertain times, and all state officials – including those on the shoreline – are telling you to not visit the Oregon coast at this time. But we all need distractions right now, don’t we?

There are indeed ways to check out these lovely beaches from afar – digitally, as an armchair tourist. You can still get lost on a beach somewhere with several distinctive features, hopefully taking your mind off the crazy-inducing isolation.

Oregon Coast Sky Cams and Web Cams. This is probably the best way to enjoy the coast vicariously, with realtime images streamed to your device from all over the shoreline. There’s a wide variety of sky cams on this page, but of course not every single one is listed at this time. More will be added, especially on the south coast and some for the Washington coast are coming.

Take an Oregon Coast Virtual Tour. Want to poke around a beach area in VR? Well, not quite THAT VR, but close. These get more information added all the time, and there are some actual digital walking tours where you can explore dozens of different angles of a beach spot. Each stop on these tours gives you a heap of different photos and information about the area.

Astoria, Warrenton Virtual Tour: Loaf around downtown Astoria, see some of the waterfront attractions and sights, and check out wonders such as the wreck of the Peter Iredale and Battery Russell as well as details of Gearhart.

Seaside Virtual Tour. Starting at the very northern end up by the secretive 12th Ave access and a very secret river viewpoint, you then dive into just about every beach access and a myriad of nuances of the famed town.

Cannon Beach. With Ecola State Park closed as of this writing this is the only way to see that much-loved chunk of coastline. From there you encounter bundles of details about the town and wild surprises lurking just south of there.





Manzanita – Rockaway Beach – Nehalem Bay Virtual Tour. This broad area deserves a good hard look: the secrets around Oswald West and Neahkahnie, deep details of all the beaches in those areas, that mysterious part time shipwreck, and all the little surprises of Wheeler and Nehalem.

Tillamook Bay – Garibaldi – Bayocean Virtual Tour. Check out the train rides, fun and funky history, wonders of the bay and lots about Bayocean and its mysteries.

Three Capes Virtual Tour: Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts. Three capes, one lighthouse, dozens of dozens of glorious discoveries all in about 25 miles.

Lincoln City Virtual Tour. It all starts at Neskowin and revelations about its numerous attractions beyond the ghost forests. Then you wander through every beach access and numerous fun spots throughout the central Oregon coast destination.

Depoe Bay – Gleneden Beach Virtual Tour. Some of the most amazing finds can be made in this small stretch, including the wild features of Otter Crest Loop Road, the various hidden viewpoints in and around Depoe Bay and maybe even a secret trail or two.

Newport Virtual Tour. Dive deep into Yaquina Head, Agate Beach, the insides and outsides of Nye Beach, and the varied, intricate distractions of the Bayfront.

Waldport – Seal Rock Virtual Tour. It actually all starts at Newport’s South Beach district, then winds through hidden accesses between there and Seal Rock, and finally drifting into the soft beaches of Waldport.

Yachats Virtual Tour. You get a massive dose of all those intricate accesses on the northern end of town, including several you don’t know about, moving into the diverse and rugged rocky shelves of Yachats and its bay.

Upper Lane County Tour (between Florence and Yachats). Perhaps one of the more intriguing areas of the entire Oregon coast, this 20-some miles is full of places rarely visited but more amazing than most, including Strawberry Hill, Ocean Beach Picnic Ground, Devil’s Churn, Cape Perpetua, Neptune Beach, Stonefield Beach and Roosevelt Beach.

Florence, Oregon Virtual Tour. Dig into the famed lighthouse at Heceta Head, the creepy, freaky meat-eating plants, and lots of details about Florence.

Oregon Coast Videos. There’s not enough to binge on for days but maybe a few hours. New videos are added all the time. Or see the Video Homepage on Youtube for even more.

