N. Oregon Coast / Cannon Beach Lectures Continue With Climate Change Event

Published 04/08/21 at 7:05 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) - The World of Haystack Rock Library Lecture Series continues online next week with its next-to-last event, held April 14 at 7 p.m., through Facebook Live. Find it at @Friends of Haystack Rock. (Photos above courtesy Friends of Haystack Rock)

This time around features Katie Volkie talking about “Conservation IS Climate Action!” It’s a presentation and conversation about climate change and what we can do in Oregon and on the coast to combat it with local conservation. It will also delve into why the time really is now.

Volkie is head of the North Coast Land Conservancy, whose entire goal is to preserve the western peaks of a large section of the north Oregon coast. The group is now laying the groundwork for perpetually protecting and rewilding 3,500 acres of temperate rainforest - creating Oregon's own Rainforest Reserve.

Voelke was raised in a home under oak trees where she spent many hours collecting bugs, making mud pies with her sister, and camping and hiking with her parents in the summers. She is sure that this life-long exposure to the natural world is what led her on a path to study biology in school. Katie settled on Oregon’s north coast with her husband Scott in 2003 and spent time doing field work with the Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife before she finally found her calling: working in land conservation with NCLC.

In 2005 Katie started as NCLC’s first Stewardship Director working under founding Executive Director, Neal Maine. After 3 years of learning the ropes alongside Neal, she took the helm in 2008 as Executive Director. Although her job at NCLC keeps her inside more that she would like, she manages to get her fix of the outdoors following in her parent’s footsteps: bug collecting with her three sons and spending the summers hiking and camping with family.

The final installment of these lecture series happens May 12, with Tim Halloran talking about “Just how do you monitor the puffins?” MORE CANNON BEACH / N. COAST BELOW

