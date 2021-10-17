Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Oregon Coast Fishing Updates from Fish and Wildlife

Published 10/17/21 at 8:56 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – What's good catchin' these days on and off the Oregon coast? What sort of limits are there for varous fish? And where are the hotspots? (Photo courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast: kayak fishing is a hot thing in the Coos Bay area)

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) recently sent out its recreation updates and included some tasty bits about soon-to-be seafood along the Oregon coastline for both the ocean and the beaches.

One hint: boat anglers have had considerable luck with catching large lingcod and rockfish when the ocean swells are low. Bottom fishing is currently open to all depths, ODFW said.

“The daily bag limit for marine fish was recently reduced to 5 fish,” it said. “As of June 1, boat anglers can no longer retain China, copper, and quillback rockfish. Anglers can still harvest 2 lingcod per day. As of July 1, anglers may keep one cabezon (minimum length of 16 inches) as part of their 5 fish general marine fish daily bag limit.”

ODFW said anglers may choose fish the offshore longleader fishery that is outside the 40-fathom regulatory line. That is open year-round.

“The longleader fishery has a daily bag limit of 10 fish made of yellowtail, widow, canary, blue, deacon, redstripe, greenstripe, silvergray, chillipepper, and bocaccio rockfish,” ODFW said.

However, no other groundfish are allowed and those utilizing offshore longleader fishing trips cannot combine them with traditional bottomfish, halibut or flatfish trips. More on longleader fishing.

On the southern Oregon coast, ODFW said there are still surfperch anglers having success, but mostly when ocean swell conditions are calmer. They suggest using and shrimp, mole crabs or artificial sand worms.

On the southern to part of the northern Oregon coast, October 31 will be the last day for salmon fishing from Cape Falcon to Humbug Mountain. The season for non-selective coho season for that same range closed on September 30.

The Central Coast Subarea has been open seven days a week for All Depth Halibut – that started last month. The daily bag limit will be increased to two Pacific Halibut per day. Anglers may also retain bottomfish and halibut on the same trip.

“As of Oct. 3, there is 44 percent of the quota remaining,” ODFW said. See https://myodfw.com/fishing

