Central Oregon Coast Hotspots at a Glance

Published 02/07/22 at 5:33 PM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Newport, Oregon) – When one refers to the central Oregon coast, they're largely talking about Lincoln County, although a bit of this middle section stretches into Lane County. (Above: Newport)

The central Oregon coast is defined as that stretch between Lincoln City and Florence, including the little (and not-so-little) towns of Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay and Gleneden Beach in between.

What's inside the central Oregon coast? According to most businesses surveys, it's the most popular stretch and the most visited of all the areas, and thus there is literally tons. Some of the state's biggest attractions lie here, and here it is at a glance (with some insider tips).

LINCOLN CITY

This sprawling Oregon coast vacation hotspot includes loads of immaculate beaches, the Chinook Winds Casino, some of the coast's finest restaurants, more motels than anywhere on the coast, the Tanger Outlet Mall and the natural splendor of Siletz Bay.





Insider tips: head to tiny, off-the-beaten-path beach accesses like the SW 35th access or NW 26th for the real pleasures of town and nary another soul. Hike God's Thumb for one of the region's most striking thrills.

Gleneden Beach lies just south of town, with plenty of hidden accesses all its own. Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours

DEPOE BAY

Probably the only town in the world with a spouting horn right downtown, it's also home to numerous cliff areas where views and exploration possibilities are nonpareil. Enjoy its proliferation of whale watch tours, the beautiful bridge with a ton of shopping opportunities and what is touted as the world's smallest navigable harbor. Simply watching boats zip in and out of here is a kick.

Insider tips: a bevy of rather secretive little beach accesses and features abound here, including Fishing Rock and Otter Loop Road. Hotels in Depoe Bay - Where to eat - Depoe Bay Maps and Virtual Tours

NEWPORT

This is one enormous resort town, with an incredible array of beaches, funky rock structures and even two lighthouses. The Nye Beach district is so full of time warp charm you may explode, and the Historic Bayfront is home to a huge variety of fantastic restaurants and attractions. It's the home to two major aquarium attractions, several large, swanky hotels, a manmade tidal zone and hordes of clandestine beaches to the south.





Insider tips: in winter, Moolack Beach often gets uncovered by storm action, and not only is it an incredible agate and fossil hotspot but you can sometimes see the 18-million-year-old bedrock. Hotels in Newport - Where to eat - Newport Maps and Virtual Tours

WALDPORT & YACHATS

The sandy strands of tiny Waldport and the Alsea Bay eventually give way to the jagged basalt and wild surf of the village of Yachats and Seal Rock. There's the ultra-convenient 804 Trail, where a one-mile, wheelchair accessible paved path snakes just above the dramatic shoreline. For such a small place, Yachats houses a remarkable number of amazing eateries.

Insider tips: head to the Yachats Virtual Tour and Waldport / Seal Rock Virtual Tour for a large array of secret spots and aspects. Hotels in Yachats - Where to eat - Yachats Maps and Virtual Tours



Neptune Beach

UPPER LANE COUNTY

Just south of town, between Yachats and Florence, there's the towering Cape Perpetua and a host of hidden beaches where tidepools outnumber the humans. Nearly 20 miles of almost secret beaches sit here, including Strawberry Hill, Bob Creek, Tokatee Klootchman and Neptune Beach, among others. Full list at the Upper Lane County Virtual Tour.

FLORENCE

Florence sits halfway between the two borders of Oregon, and is the home to wild - even weird - wonders such as the Darlingtonia Gardens (insect-eating pitcher plants), a variety of fresh lakes in the midst of large dunes, miles and miles of immaculate sands, and the Sea Lion Caves. The purportedly haunted Heceta Head Lighthouse lies just north of town. With its nostalgic, slightly quirky Old Town and the beautiful bridge, Florence is also the gateway to the massive, 40-mile-long National Dunes Recreation Area.





