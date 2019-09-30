Cannon Beach's CBVR: 20 Years an Oregon Coast Rental Hotspot

Published 09/30/2019 at 2:23 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – In a small but ultra-quaint yellow cottage in Cannon Beach's midtown, next to the fire station, a bit of an Oregon coast institution resides. The firm Cannon Beach Vacation Rentals has been providing elegant and memorable means of repose for 20 years now, with biz veteran Linda Sweeney still at the helm. They’re often nicknamed CBVR, and behind that white picket fence is a crack team of experts helping Sweeney and keeping the vacation rental world humming, making not just happy memories for vacationers but offering up some eye-popping architectural examples of the north coast town.

CBVR doesn’t just cover Cannon Beach: they’ve got some beauties down in wild and untamed Arch Cape as well as at the secluded Falcon Cove just south of there. In those two spots, you’ll find ethereal beaches with often no one around, unlike often-bustling Cannon Beach.

Arch Cape is a tiny unincorporated village that was actually originally called Cannon Beach over 100 years ago – so the place is an quirky little history lesson. In winter, look for spellbinding ghost forests there and at Hug Point: remnants of ancient tree stumps some 4,000 years old. Falcon Cove is one of the Oregon coast’s true hidden spots, tucked completely out of view in a spot between Oswald West State Park and the Arch Cape Tunnel.

But it’s in Cannon Beach where the bulk of Cannon Beach Vacation Rentals’ roster lies. A few examples, along with beachy trivia:

Smallish, ultra charming and quite inexpensive, The Bungalow packs a lot into a little space. The CBVR folks say it’s perfect for a solo trip to the Oregon coast or to “finish that novel,” and they aren’t kidding. That atmospheric gas fireplace adds further spice to the old time feel, while much of the interior straddles that deliriously cool middle line between historic and modern hipness. Hardwood floors are balanced with that bright, red striped rug, while other major conveniences like flat-screen TV, wi-fi and a versatile kitchen keep you grounded in the best of the modern age.

The beach is a short walk from here: try hitting these sands at night and looking for the famed “glowing sands.” The Bungalow is a one bedroom home that also comes with an outdoor deck and a gas barbecue. The other big surprise here is how low the rates can go: down to under $100 a night in the off season.





Their beachfront Ocean Song carries quite the visual wallop both inside and out, with an exterior of that archetypal weathered cedar that Cannon Beach is known for and an interior of impressive woodwork that adds whole new layers of brightness to an already exuberant atmosphere. Major windows are at just about every turn, bringing in plenty of sunlight as well as views of the ocean and the mountains off to the east. Ocean Song sleeps as many as ten, with all bedrooms letting in lots of ocean wave sound to sing you to sleep. A sizable kitchen, a large lawn, quite a population of local wild bunnies, and a massive stone fireplace bring much to the table in terms of vacation fun. In fact, there is also a big dining room with a sizable table.

You’ll find it at the north section of the Tolovana area, a stretch of southern Cannon Beach that was actually once its own burgeoning little village just over 100 years ago. In fact, Tolovana had its name before Cannon Beach did: that town was called Elk Creek at first, then Ecola. In 1922, it acquired the name Cannon Beach and Tolovana was by this time incorporated into it.

Some of the homes in town, especially along the presidential streets, hearken back to that time. Take a walk there to go strolling through history.

Also on the extravagant side, Purdy House (at the top) may or may not be a play on the word “pretty” - but it certainly qualifies as that. Sleeping eight, there are a plethora of windows throughout the whole home, it’s a luxury pad with awesome views of the town’s legendary Haystack Rock. Three bedrooms, a big yard and an array of amenities keep this one in demand at all times of the year.

The rock itself is a major tidepool attraction: lots of colonies of critters exist there. Volunteers from the Haystack Rock Awareness Program are sometimes there to help you spot all the cool stuff. 164 Sunset. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-0940. 866-436-0940. www.visitcb.com

More Hotels in Cannon Beach - Where to eat - Cannon Beach Maps and Virtual Tours









More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted