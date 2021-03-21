Cannon Beach Fat Tire Fest Returns to N. Oregon Coast in April

Published 03/21/21 at 11:50 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – After cancellation last year due to COVID-19, one of the north Oregon coast’s more unique festivals is returning to Cannon Beach in April and May.

The Cannon Beach Fat Bike Festival takes participants through various beaches of the area, from in and around Hug Point into the community itself. Organizers say it’s one of the first big to-do’s to return to the Oregon coast, with riders zipping around the sands in the company of plenty of fellow fat bike enthusiasts.

Happening April 30 through May 2, it features races, beach games with awesome prizes, delicious local beer and lots of frivolity and screaming for your favorites.

All activities will be under current COVID Guidelines and under the Oregon Health Authority Sector Guidance - Outdoor Recreation and Outdoor Fitness Establishment Order & follow all CDC Guidelines.

Daniella Crowder, Director Oregon Rides & Events, said the event will be a welcome relief and rush of fun.

“Explore the beauty of Cannon Beach by bike,” Crowder said. “We will have safely-distanced group fat bike rides from the heart of Cannon Beach to the waterfall at Hug Point. Beach bike games and sunset activities on the beach will be spread out to enjoy while keeping groups small and distanced. Saturday activities will also include a ‘scavenger hunt’ that is a fun way to explore the town like a local!”

What is the Cannon Beach Fat Tire Festival?

It’s all based around a particular type of bike that has extra wide tires so it can ramble around softer, unstable terrain like snow, mud or the sands of the Oregon coast. It’s a quickly-growing activity in places like Bandon and Newport – and of course Cannon Beach.

What makes Oregon’s Cannon Beach Fat Bike festival so special is that it takes place on one of the most scenic coastlines in the Pacific Northwest. Riders will get to ride their bikes around Hug Point, around the community of Cannon Beach, and to a nearby waterfall. There’s nothing quite like a sunset beach ride, or enjoying good brews around a bonfire, and you won’t find a better group of people to enjoy riding with.

Schedule of Events: Dates: April 30 – May 2, 2021

Friday, April 30th

5-7pm | Packet pick up @ Cannon Beach Chamber ~ Community Hall, 207 N Spruce St, Cannon Beach, OR

7:30-8:30pm | Fat Bike Meet Up - Meet at the Chamber at 7:30pm for a sunset beach ride along Ecola Creek

Saturday, May 1st

9:30am -12:30pm | Fat Bike Beach Ride to Waterfall.

2-6pm | Community Scavenger Hunt – A fun way to explore the town’s best views, “locals spots,” eats, brews, & shops.

7-9pm | Beach bonfire and Fat Bike games. Meet at Tolovana Beach State Recreation Site (in front of Mo’s Restaurant)

Sunday, May 2nd

Participants are encouraged to drive to Klootchy Creek County Park (On HWY 26, approx. 5.5 miles from Cannon Beach) where you can take a self-guided ride of the Klootchy Creek Trails.

Due to limited availability, there will not be Fat Bikes to demo this year. You will need to bring your own Fat Bike to join the event.

More information, including parking, is at the at the official event website.

Presented by the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce. (503) 436-2623. email: chamber@cannonbeach.org.

