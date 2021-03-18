Carl G. Washburne Campground Reopens on Central Oregon Coast, Now Reservable

Published 03/18/21 at 4:50 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Florence, Oregon) – Yet another campground on the Oregon coast is opening up after being closed for a year due to revenue shortfalls and reduced staffing.

Now, those visiting the Florence and Yachats areas will be able to make reservations for the first time at Carl G. Washburne State Park, starting March 22 at 6 a.m., with the campsite actually opening up on April 5. Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) made the announcement Wednesday, saying the public can reserve campsites and yurts up to six months in advance.

All state parks and Oregon coast hotels were shut down in late March last year as emergency COVID-19 measures went into place throughout the state. The resulting loss of revenue from visitors and from Oregon Lottery machines crippled much of the state park system for a good portion of the year. Only now is it mostly returning to normal operations.

Before now, Washburne has always been a first-come, first-served campground, where sites could not be reserved ahead of time because of a lack of high-speed connectivity onsite. Administration of campground reservations was essentially impossible, said Coastal Region Manager Dennis Comfort.

“Adding the park to the reservation system has been a long-term goal for OPRD,” Comfort said. “It brings consistency to agency processes and to the visitor experience. Now anyone can enjoy this beautiful campground, with the peace of mind that you’ll arrive and a campsite will be available.”

Another coastal campground that has been first-come, first-served, Alfred A. Loeb State Park in Brookings, is slated to reopen and be on the reservation system later this spring. At that time, all coastal campgrounds will be on the reservation system.

Washburne reservations can be made from one day to six months in advance starting at 6 a.m. March 22 through OPRD’s partner site, oregonstateparks.reserveamerica.com or by calling 800-452-5687.





Located north of Florence in the Siuslaw National Forest, Washburne has 55 spacious, shaded campsites with electrical and water hookups, as well as two yurts and seven secluded tent sites. All site types will be on the reservation system. The campground’s hiker/biker camp is closed until further notice, due to the pandemic. Once open, it will remain first-come, first-served. More information about the park is on the Oregon State Parks official website at stateparks.oregon.gov.

Carl G. Washburne State Park contains a variety of beach wonders, including intricate sandstone cliffs that make for fascinating shapes and sometimes exploration. The area also connects up to the famed Hobbit Trail beach via a walk on the sands.

Visitors should continue to follow safety protocols while visiting state parks: limit the size of gatherings, wear face coverings, give space to others and wash hands often. For more information on what to expect while visiting state parks, visit the Oregon State Parks COVID-19 FAQ page. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

Hotels in Yachats - Where to eat - Yachats Maps and Virtual Tours





MORE PHOTOS BELOW















Hobbit Trail

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Keywords: Oregon Coast, camping, travel, Florence, Yachats, beaches, Newport, Bandon