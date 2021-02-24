Camping Returns to S. Oregon Coast's Cape Blanco State Park

Published 02/24/21 at 5:26 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Port Orford, Oregon) – Oregon officials have announced camping is returning to one favorite spot on the southern Oregon coast: Cape Blanco State Park. The campground will reopen on March 2 after being closed last March because of COVID-19 restrictions and the subsequent revenue losses to Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD). (Photo above courtesy OPRD)

Starting at 6 a.m. on March 1, visitors can reserve campsites up to one year in advance for March 2 and thereafter.

For years, Cape Blanco has been a first-come, first-serve campground which did not take reservations. This was caused by a lack of high-speed internet access at the state park, which created issues in properly administering the campground, making reservation-taking not ideal.

Now, that is changing, according to OPRD’s Coastal Region Manager Dennis Comfort.

“Adding the park to the reservation system has been a long-term goal for OPRD,” Comfort said. “It brings consistency to agency processes and to the visitor experience. Now anyone can enjoy this beautiful campground, with the peace of mind that you’ll arrive and a campsite will be available.”

Still closed are two other first-come, first-served Oregon coast campgrounds – since the start of the pandemic. OPRD said Carl G. Washburne Memorial State Park in Florence and Alfred A. Loeb State Park in Brookings will reopen later this spring and become part of the reservation system.

OPRD said Cape Blanco reservations can be made from one day to six months in advance starting at 6 a.m. March 1 through OPRD’s partner site, oregonstateparks.reserveamerica.com or by calling 800-452-5687. Group sites will remain closed to reduce exposure in accordance with Gov. Kate Brown’s Coronavirus guidance.

The park’s campground is located on the westernmost tip of Cape Blanco, which is itself Oregon’s westernmost structure jutting out into the sea. Cape Blanco sits overlooking the ocean with 52 spacious, private campsites featuring electrical and water hookups. There are also four rustic cabins and eight horse sites with corrals. The park includes hiking trails, horse trails, an open riding area and the Cape Blanco Lighthouse, which is closed to tours due to COVID-19. More information about the park is on the Oregon State Parks official website at stateparks.oregon.gov.

Nearby are other outstanding features such as Floras Lake State Natural Area and the jaw-dropping Blacklock Point, where a long run of tall cliffs somewhat resembles the cliffs of Dover in England. Bandon is not far north. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

