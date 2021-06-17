Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

If You Love Oregon Coast Tidepools You'll Dig the BioBlitz near Manzanita

Published 06/17/21 at 6:50 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

If You Love Oregon Coast Tidepools You'll Dig the BioBlitz near Manzanita

(Manzanita, Oregon) – Do you love tidepooling on the Oregon coast? One group has something that may be just the ticket for you.

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that spring is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for last of spring
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Spring's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
Major spring specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

The Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve is holding a BioBlitz in June and July, giving you the opportunity to poke around those colorful pools in the Manzanita area that are teaming with life, learn something and contribute to science.

A BioBlitz is a community volunteer-led survey of an area with the goal of identifying all the plant and wildlife species that can be found in that area at one time: a snapshot of biodiversity. Participants here on the Oregon coast use the free and easy to learn iNaturalist smartphone app to document and identify the species they find. The data contributed by participants can be used by scientists for important research, like how species are migrating due to climate change.

“A BioBlitz is a fun way to contribute to science and learn more about the many kinds of life living in Oregon coast tidepools, from sea anemones and sea stars to algae and corals, and even birds such as Black Oystercatchers,” said Margaret Treadwell, Program Coordinator for Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve.

This year, community groups at all five of Oregon's Marine Reserves are partnering with Oregon Coast Aquarium and the PRIMED Network (Primary Responders in Marine Emergent Disease) to host a BioBlitz with a “hybrid” approach. It will kick off with a webinar on June 22nd at 6pm - 7:30pm, during which viewers will learn how to participate in the BioBlitz and how to use iNaturalist, a tool that allows you to take a photo of a plant or animal, get an identification response from a naturalist, and record your findings for the BioBlitz event. BioBlitz participants will then explore with their own household group and record observations with the iNaturalist app any time from June 25 to July 26.

Interested in participating in the BioBlitz? Register for the webinar at: https://tinyurl.com/BioBlitz2021

Cape Falcon Marine Reserve is the northernmost of Oregon's five Marine Reserves, and is located off Oswald West State Park between Manzanita and Cannon Beach, including the north end of Neahkahnie Beach and Short Sand Beach. It is a 20 square-mile area in Oregon's ocean that is set aside for conservation of biodiversity and scientific research.

The Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve is composed of volunteer residents and organizations working to increase understanding and appreciation of the marine reserve. The group coordinates education events and promotes scientific research in the area through several community science projects. The Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve is fiscally sponsored by the Lower Nehalem Community Trust. Find out more at http://www.nehalemtrust.org/capefalconmr.

Hotels in Manzanita, Wheeler - Where to eat - Manzanita, Wheeler Maps and Virtual Tours

MORE PHOTOS BELOW





A BioBlitz at the Cape Falcon Area (courtesy Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve)

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Hatcheries on Oregon Coast Reopen Outdoor Areas After Year Shutdown
ODFW is reopening the outdoor areas at more than 30 fish hatcheries. Weather
Three Oregon Coast Hotspots Packing a Surprise Punch, Hidden Treasure
Secret shipwrecks, a unique beach or bizarre rocky structures at Coos Bay, Manzanita, Lincoln City. History
Art, Oysters and Brews Set for Rest of Summer on Central Oregon Coast
Art, Oysters and Brews event series in Toledo first Saturday in July, August. Newport events
N. Oregon Coast's Tillamook County Now Has 3-D, Interactive Recreation Map
Visit Tillamook Coast released an online GIS-enabled map that details the area. Manzanita, Pacific City, travel tips, Nehalem, Oceanside
If You Love Oregon Coast Tidepools You'll Dig the BioBlitz near Manzanita
The Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve is holding a BioBlitz in June. Manzanita events
Hunting Glass Floats Returns to Central Oregon Coast's Lincoln City
Finders Keepers has returned; every day more floats are hidden
Coos Bay's Santa Clara Shipwreck Among Deadliest on Oregon Coast
November 2, 1915 she was on her way into Coos Bay. Histry
Oregon Coast Less Traveled in Cannon Beach
An odd rule of thumb occurs when it comes to the Oregon coast, especially the really busy towns. Travel tips

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted