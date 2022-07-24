Vegas Company Creates Biking / Camping Tours Along Oregon Coast

Published 07/24/22 at 6:05 PM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – Las Vegas-based Escape Adventures travel company has a rather large roster of tours around the world with some interesting angles. Now, once again (after a couple of years off), Escape Adventures hits home, so to speak, with a 6-day cycling tour of the Oregon coast. (Atop Cape Perpetua, one of the stops along the cycling / camping tour. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)



Escape Adventures referred to the Oregon coast as one of the state's “seven wonders,” hearkening back to a promo slogan used by Travel Oregon several years ago. It's been known as the People's Coast as well, but mostly it's known for being 362 miles of publicly owned beaches that are free access to everyone.



There's “magnificent sea stacks, sandstone cliffs, vibrant inlets, and rich ocean breezes. Blissfully detached from noise and commercialism, Coastal Oregon lends itself to unparalleled road biking,” the company said.



Several small group tours are available in August and September starting at $1,599 per person double. Custom and private tours are also available. For more information, visit https://escapeadventures.com/tour/road-cycling-the-oregon-coast/ or call (702) 596-2953.



Largely aimed at the public outside of Oregon and the Pacific Northwest, the company notes the area's “blissful detachment” from commercialism and noise. For those with that rugged, cycling predisposition who have never ventured to this part of the Pacific, this will indeed be an outstanding overview and introduction.



"The Oregon Coast Bike Route is one of the most spectacular stretches of road in the United States, offering countless scenic panoramas, hitting legendary spots, and unveiling some hidden gems that are off the normal tourist path," said Jared Fisher CEO of Escape Adventures.



Cannon Beach

The tour takes you on a staggering run of almost 180 miles – just about the entire upper half of the coastline, from Cannon Beach down through Florence.



Among the highlights:

Visiting Cannon Beach, which is consistently mentioned by national media, and it's the home of Haystack Rock.

Spending the night in Manzanita, a peaceful yet somewhat hip and cool little village.

Cycling through the Three Capes Tour, which brings you through Cape Meares and its lighthouse, Oceanside, Netarts and Cape Kiwanda.

Hanging out at Hart's Cove, a somewhat secretive little inlet near Lincoln City. Once inside Lincoln City, the tour will include birdwatching at Siletz Bay.

You'll also visit Newport and Yaquina Head, famed bridges like those and Depoe Bay, the Suislaw National Forest to Cape Perpetua, and a visits to the top where the stone shelter is. Nearby, you'll see attractions around Florence such as Heceta Head Lighthouse – a structure over 100 years old - and the Darlingtonia State Natural Area with its unique insect-eating plants.

All internal land expenses and services are covered in the cost of the tour. All transportation, food preparation, meals (except where noted on itineraries), snacks, non-alcoholic beverages, group supplies and community gear (portable chairs, large awnings, coolers, utensils, etc.) are included. Backcountry permits, licenses, park fees, reservations, and accommodations (lodging) are also included, along with at least two professionally trained trip leaders, a mobile first aid and mechanic station, spare bikes, and a support vehicle(s). Trip price does not include airfare, lodging prior to trip start or bicycle rental and/or camping gear (if on a camping tour) unless otherwise noted on itinerary or website.



About Escape Adventures: Since 1992, Escape Adventures has been blessed to shape and lead adventure travel vacations through some of the most awe-inspiring natural destinations in the world. Building on over 100 destinations, Escape Adventures caters to the full spectrum of active traveler, respective to fitness level and activity type. From road cyclist to mountain biker to electric biker, hiker, and multi-sport enthusiast, and from first timer to friends and family groups of all ability levels, Escape Adventures looks forward to many new and exciting adventures with you. https://escapeadventures.com/





MORE PHOTOS BELOW















Darlingtonia Gardens, Florence



Garibaldi



Lincoln City

