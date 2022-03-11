UPDATES: Huge Waves, Surf Advisories for Oregon Coast, Washington Coast

Published 11/03/22 at 10:59 PM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Astoria, Oregon) – UPDATE: NOW INCLUDING SURF ADVISORIES ON SOUTH OREGON COAST -- What's termed an “atmospheric river” is coming to western Washington and Oregon over the next few days, with heavy rains and coastal-like winds in the Cascades. Along the Oregon coast and Washington coast, however, get ready for large wave action starting late Thursday that may end up with waves over 20 feet coming onshore and has already created some surf advisories. (Above: Cape Disappointment, courtesy Kris Hurrl / Washington King Tides Project)

The National Weather Service (NWS) offices in Medford, Portland and Seattle are predicting heavy winds for much of the western parts of both states, even heavier in some inland areas than on the coast. The Cascades will be getting gusts up to 90 mph at times, while the coastlines are expected to max out at around 40 mph occasionally.

There is, however, a wind advisory for the north and central Washington coast, in effect from 2 p.m. this afternoon through 5 a.m. on Friday. From about Westport northward, expect gusts up to 45 mph during that time.

Also added late Thursday is a high wind warning on Friday for the Oregon Coast Range, where gusts around 65 mph are expected.

For Friday and Saturday, the Willamette Valley will be more like the Oregon coast, with gusts up to 45 mph. Gusts will be higher in the Oregon Coast Range.

From offshore comes the real show, from Brookings up through Forks in Washington.



Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection

The culprit will be gale force winds out at sea, reaching the south Washington coast and majority of the Oregon coast on Friday. The NWS said seas will build to the need for small craft warnings offshore. Those large wave sets will translate into rather big wave action along the shorelines.

See Oregon Coast Weather - Washington Coast Weather

“Another active weather period will begin Thursday night and continue into the weekend,” the NWS said. “A strong warm front will impact the northern waters beginning Thursday night and then spread to the south waters Friday morning. Gale force gusts up to 40 knots will be possible, with seas building to 15 to 20 feet Friday and continuing through Saturday.”

Although winds will decrease on Saturday out at sea, combined seas will stick at over the 15-foot mark. More heavy winds come in late on Saturday, creating even large waves coming ashore.

“This will send another swell surge which appears will be strong enough to build combined seas back to or above 20 on Sunday,” the NWS said in its marine forecast discussion.

Down south, from just beyond Florence through Brookings, the NWS has already issued a surf advisory has been issued for the southern Oregon coast for Sunday morning through Monday morning. Waves up to 26 feet will be hitting the shorelines of Reedsport, the Coos Bay area, Bandon, Port Orford, Gold Beach and Brookings. The peak should be Sunday afternoon, the NWS said.

“Large breaking waves will create hazardous conditions along and within the surf zone, and could inundate beaches and low lying shorelines,” the NWS said. “Beach erosion is possible, and exposed infrastructure may be damaged.”

Saturday could well get over 20 feet for combined seas there as well.

It's entirely possible the northern half of the Oregon coast and southern Washington coast could get beach hazard warnings as well.

The NWS has not given specifics about period swells as of yet, and that is the big determiner in whether or not the Oregon and Washington coastlines will have sneaker waves. However, you can consider Thursday through the weekend good storm watch conditions, especially in rocky areas like Depoe Bay, Yachats, Port Orford, Oceanside or Bandon. Candidates for major wave action could well be the usual showstoppers at Cape Disappointment on the Washington coast or Shore Acres down by Coos Bay.

This also means stay off all jetties, and it's likely a good idea you don't wander onto smaller beaches like those at Gleneden Beach or Bandon where there is no quick escape from heavy wave action. Stay clear of beaches with cliffs behind them.

