Big Freeze Coming for Washington, Oregon - Even on the Coast

Published 10/20/20 at 5:44 AM PDT - Updated 10/20/20 at 3:14 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Manzanita, Oregon) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has put out a special weather statement that forecasts freezing temperatures over the weekend for Oregon and Washington, with some inland areas getting down to the 20s by Sunday night. Even the coastlines of the two states are expected to get near freezing with overnight lows in the mid 30s, from about Bandon up through the Olympic Peninsula. However, the extreme southern Oregon coast – especially Brookings – will remain much warmer, with weekend overnight lows only dipping to just under 50. (Above: Depoe Bay after dark)

It doesn't mean snow for the beaches or the coast range hills, but some icy roads after dark and frozen plants are a possibility.

“After a mild stretch of weather, northwest Oregon and southwest Washington will see their coldest temperatures so far this Fall later this week,” the NWS said.

The first freeze only really affects inland areas, starting Wednesday night. Many portions of the northwest Oregon and southwest Washington will see temps dip into the 30s.

“This will be cold enough to support patchy frost across the interior lowlands, particularly in our normally colder valley locations such as Yacolt, Battle Ground, Vernonia, Hillsboro, Eugene, Lebanon, Sweet Home, Silverton and Molalla.”

Another cold front swings in over the region on Friday and Saturday, possibly bringing snow levels down to as low as 1500 feet.

“It is still too early to predict exact snow amounts yet, but there is potential for 3 to 6 inches of snow across the Cascades, particularly above 3000 feet,” the NWS said.

Other Portland weather forecasters are talking about seeing 28-degree lows on Sunday. This will be a record low for that part of October.

For the Oregon and Washington coast, you’ll see temps in the 30s on those nights, through Monday night. Winds may pick up mid-week as well, and there is a possibility of a gale warning offshore for the weekend.

Daytime highs on the coastlines will be mild but chilly, often in the 50s until the weekend. Expect partly to mostly sunny days on the upper half of the Oregon coast, with more cloud cover along the Washington coast.

“A much cooler air mass will settle in over the Pac NW, with overnight lows mostly in the mid 20s to lower 30s, with 30s on the coast,” the NWS said, regarding the weekend. "With light winds, clear skies and colder temperatures, looks to be a good bet will see widespread frost/freeze conditions Saturday night and again Sunday night.”

Down south, the freeze will not happen quite the same way. Most areas south of Reedsport will get drop into the upper 30s during the weekend, but conditions begin to get sizably warmer as you get farther south from Gold Beach. Brookings will only see lows in the upper 40s while the rest of the state freezes.

Brookings will live up to its “Banana Belt” nickname: daytime highs later in the week and weekend are in the 60s there.

