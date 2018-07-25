Some Restrictions on Oregon Coast Fires Lifted; Beach Fires Still Banned

Published 07/25/2018 at 3:42 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Beach bonfires on the Oregon coast are still banned, but Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) has lifted the ban on campfires and open flames in parks along the coast effective July 25.

In a notice sent out today – July 25 – OPRD said the difference is that campfires of any kind had been banned in coastal campground parks such as Cape Lookout State Park or Fort Stevens State Park. That ban has been lifted for coastal parks only: all other state parks around Oregon or beaches cannot have open campfires.

The ban applies to wood, charcoal and other sources that cannot be “turned off” with a valve. Those flame sources with a valve, including propane sources, are allowed on beaches and coastal parks but not any other inland state park.

One week ago, state officials banned open campfires of any kind on both beaches and state parks due to extremely dry conditions and the state’s fire-fighting resources stretched so thin. Gov. Kate Brown’s declaration of a fire emergency throughout the state prompted the ban at the time, which is now extended at least one other week.

Next week, the ban will be evaluated again based on weather, resource conditions and input from Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) and other state and local fire officials.

An unusually high number wildfires are burning throughout Oregon, although so far nothing on the Oregon coast.

OPRD deputy director MG Devereux said in a press release the risk for accidental fires, however small, is too great, even on the Oregon coast. The main issue is the that many local fire departments have been sending firefighters to deal with some of the large fires around the state. This leaves these areas vulnerable.

“We understand this is an inconvenience for campers, especially those who might not see the immediate need for local fire restrictions,” said Devereux. “We appreciate the public’s patience and their willingness to help protect our natural areas.”

Visitors planning a trip to a state park should check for up-to-date information about fire restrictions at this link or by calling the state parks info line at 800-551-6949.

Other Oregon Coast Travel Advice: As temperatures close in on 100 for the weekend in many inland areas, lodging openings on the beaches are tight. To find availability you must book ahead as many lodgings are already experiencing a shortage of rooms to begin with because they do not have the cleaning staff to maintain rooms. Numerous hotels on the coast are actually only able to rent out a small portion of their actual rooms because of this staff shortage.

To find lodging openings on the Oregon coast to get away from the heat, see the heatwave lodging availability page. Note that many in Seaside may already be booked because of conventions over the weekend.











