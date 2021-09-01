Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Oregon's Tillamook Coast Donates Beach Wheelchairs to Three Towns

Published 01/09/21 at 5:26 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Oregon's Tillamook Coast Donates Beach Wheelchairs to Three Towns

(Tillamook, Oregon) – Late in December, just in time for Christmas, the Visit Tillamook Coast tourism entity gifted three north Oregon coast towns with increased mobility for some visitors. As part of their strategic commitment to outdoor access, Tillamook Coast Visitors Association delivered four beach wheelchairs to three high-demand beach areas in the county: Manzanita, Rockaway Beach and Pacific City.

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that storm watch season is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials starting November
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deal available; lodgings not listed anywhere else

An increasing need for ways to get onto the beach for all has resulted in this trend of Oregon coast towns acquiring beach wheelchairs. Seaside was one of the first, with Manzanita not far behind a few years back. Now, Manzanita receives yet another chair, and just in time as one of their mobility chairs was beyond repair.

Troxel's in Rockaway Beach, which gets one chair, began offering the service in 2019, but the chair they have now (purchased by Troxel's) was not enough to meet demand. Pacific City, which has not previously had beach wheelchairs available to the public, receives two chairs.

“When our budget was drastically cut this fiscal year, we thought we might have to put this program on hold,” said Nan Devlin, executive director of Tillamook Coast Visitors Association (TCVA). “Fortunately, we received $10,000 in a COVID-relief grant from Travel Oregon to help with our operational costs, so that freed up just enough funds in our budget to go ahead and purchase these beach wheelchairs.”

In choosing equity partners, TCVA looked for beach accessibility, high visitor counts, ability to respond to requests for the chairs, and partners who could maintain the equipment. The chairs were purchased from Debug Mobility Products, a company recommended to TCVA by Seaside's tourism organization for the chairs' long-lasting quality and the company's customer service. For more information, visit www.beachwheelchair.com

To reserve a beach wheelchair in Pacific City, email adventures@headlands.com.

“Our one chair was sometimes too small for people to sit comfortably, so this new chair gives us a way to accommodate more adults as well as children,” said Victor and Jenn Troxel, co-owners of Troxel's store, located across the street from the Rockaway Beach wayside. To reserve a beach wheelchair in Rockaway Beach, call or text 541-418-2842 or email rockawayrocks@gmail.com

To reserve a beach wheelchair in Manzanita, call 503 812-5510.

Hotels in Three Capes - Where to eat - Three Capes Maps and Virtual Tours

Hotels in Manzanita, Wheeler - Where to eat - Manzanita, Wheeler Maps and Virtual Tours -- More photos of the area below

MORE PHOTOS BELOW












More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Mind-Bending Subtleties of Ocean Mist on an Oregon Coast Night
Night shooting on the coast means no two nights look the same. Cannon Beach, Newport, Manzanita, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln City, Rockaway Beach
Oregon's Tillamook Coast Donates Beach Wheelchairs to Three Towns
Pacific City, Manzanita and Rockaway Beach each received new mobility devices
Final, Dramatic Round of King Tides for Oregon / Washington Coast: Photogs Ne...
January 11 - 13, bringing massive waves to just about every beach and harbor in the region. Weather
Inching Down the Central Oregon Coast from High Cliffs to Soft Sands
An incredibly layered and varied stretch, usually known as the most popular. Newport, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Waldport, Seal Rock, Yachats, Florence
Ziolkouski Beach Park and Its Black Triangle: South Oregon Coast
Ziolkouski Beach Park, a wide expanse of beach that sits where the sands of the Winchester Bay area and the Umpqua River meet
Three Winter Wowers of the Washington / Oregon Coastline
Looking for a cheap show? Winter has the ticket along the area, including Cannon Beach, Yachats, Westport
Oregon Crew Responds to Dolphin on Washington Coast
North Oregon coast's Seaside Aquarium responding to the scene to retrieve the body
Enjoying Beaches More: Different Oregon Coast Travel Advice
Looking for more ways to enjoy the Oregon coast or Washington coast?

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted