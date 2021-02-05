Astoria Sunday Market Returns to N. Oregon Coast May 9

Published 05/02/21 at 7:45 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Astoria, Oregon) – Yet another sign of normal life on the Oregon coast is the coming return of the Astoria Sunday Market, which will pop back into existence on May 9 for its 21st year. (Courtesy photo / Astoria Sunday Market)

Over 125 vendors will be a part of this, with the opening shot on Mother’s Day in its usual location of downtown Astoria on 12th Street from Marine Drive to Exchange. You’ll be able to find fresh flowers, baked goods of all kinds, kettle corn, regionally-grown produce and lots of art. It’s where artisans and artists that reveal their pieces after a winter's worth of work, and the start of reconnecting with longtime vendors and enjoying chance meetings with friends as you stroll through this pleasant open-air marketplace. Meanwhile, there’s that unmistakable Oregon coast atmosphere and vibe.

Astoria Sunday Market officials say it is carefully emerging from the pandemic, designed to be a safe outdoor shopping place during what is still an on-going situation.

“Remember: keep wearing your masks, keep appropriate distance from others, wash your hands often, and if you or someone you live with is not feeling well, please stay home,” market officials said in a press release. “Please wait to enter the market, if at capacity, and be brisk when shopping to allow others to shop.”

Experience streets with open rows of diverse vendors, young entrepreneurs such as Biz Kidz, and important community non-profits. Dive into delicious meals and treats in the food court – yes, it’s back, say market officials. Here, it has plenty of space to spread out and once again try your favorite flavors. Embrace the Columbia River breeze and make sure to stroll Astoria's River Walk and explore the rest of historic downtown shops, restaurants, breweries, museums, and more.

Market Manager, Shelby Meyers said this is special market opening, considering the times. They are thankful to be able to provide fresh food and commerce in the fresh, breezy air.

"The Downtown Association and I are thrilled to be taking on the Sunday Market, as it is such a storied and important institution in Astoria,” she said. “We have been working hard to continue the existing bright culture of the market, and to simultaneously make sure that the market is a safe place for market-goers and vendors alike during the ongoing pandemic. Welcoming back vendors by expanding the market back to the full footprint and ensuring proper spacing for crowds are a couple elements we can expect for the 2021 season."

The 2021 season runs from May 9 - October 10 and is open from 10 am to 3pm every Sunday. Visit www.astoriasundaymarket.com for updates on covid updates, vendors, music, and food access information. https://www.astoriasundaymarket.com/.

Hotels in Astoria/Seaside - Where to eat - Astoria Maps and Virtual Tours MORE PHOTOS BELOW

The Inn at Arch Cape Historic gem, 100 years old. Updated rooms w/ flat panel TV, WiFi, fireplace made of beach rock (firewood provided). 31950 W. Ocean Lane. Arch Cape, Oregon. (less than 10 min drive from Manzanita) (503) 436-2082. Historic gem, 100 years old. Updated rooms w/ flat panel TV, WiFi, fireplace made of beach rock (firewood provided). 31950 W. Ocean Lane. Arch Cape, Oregon. (less than 10 min drive from Manzanita) (503) 436-2082. Website here.- Book now





MORE PHOTOS BELOW





























More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted