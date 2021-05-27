N. Oregon Coast's New Youngs Bay Bridge Will Close at Night for Two Weeks

Published 05/27/21 at 2:25 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Astoria, Oregon) – The north Oregon coast’s New Youngs Bay Bridge will undergo extensive work this month, resulting in a two-week night time closure. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said it will be full closure of the bridge, shutting down all traffic at night from Sunday, June 6 to Friday, June 18, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each week night (Sunday night through Friday morning). (Above: docks at Astoria)

It’s all part of a repair project that was begun in March of 2019, with the closure necessary to complete work on the lift span towers of the bridge.

During these overnight closures, motorists will use U.S. 101 Business over the Lewis and Clark River and Old Youngs Bay Bridges as the alternate route. ODOT said to expect extra travel time and delays. The repair work is dependent on weather and could impact the schedule.

The overall project consists of raising the lift span tower bracing above the high route clearance requirement, replacing rocker bearings, repairing damaged concrete with cathodic protection and replacing compression joint seals. The now-famous Oregon coast bridge was built in 1963. Heavy traffic, direct exposure to the elements and rapid changes in temperature has caused deterioration to key bridge parts necessitating the repairs.

Much of the earlier work was performed below the bridge from a barge with some single lane closures at night. The project will be almost complete following the two-week night time closure.

Variable message signs will be posted at various locations to warn travelers of the closure, alternative route and potential delays.

Oregon State Bridge Construction, Inc. of Scio, Oregon is the contractor performing the work. The total cost of construction is $12.4 million.

For the latest on the project, please visit the project web site at this link.

For updates on traffic, go to www.TripCheck.com or call 511.

