Lincoln City's Antique Week Becomes Center of Oregon Coast Treasures in February

Published 01/16/22 at 5:10 PM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Every February, the central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City whoops it up in celebration of all things old and maybe a little crusty: its thriving antique scene. All the antique stores in town pull together for a ten-day long event called Lincoln City Antique & Collectibles Week, where citywide sales and special events – plus some unique inventory – coalesce into one gargantuan festival of fun finds.

This year's event takes place from February 12 through 21, and will include exclusive offers at participating stores.

Several years ago, Lincoln City was named as one of the great undiscovered places for antiques in the United States, which led to it no longer being undiscovered but becoming the go-to destination on the Oregon coast for all such things ancient. Lincoln City remains home to a wide variety of vintage shops and used book stores. The town itself is rather recent, in a way, coming together in the early sixties when five pioneer villages voted to join together, uniting Oceanlake, Taft, Cutler City, DeLake and Nelscott into one 7 1/2-mile-long town called Lincoln City. Yet plenty of old-school architecture remains in each of those little burghs, reminding everyone of a distant Oregon coast, sometimes over 100 years old.

Created by June Minor of the historic Rocking Horse Mall in 1991, Antique & Collectibles Week has been a celebration of elegant reminders of the past, near forgotten pieces from childhood and the thrill of the hunt. Originally opening as the OceanLake Pavilion Dance Hall in 1920, the Rocking Horse Mall is now run by her son Rick Minor and features two floors of antiques including glassware, pottery, vintage furniture, dollhouse miniatures and beach treasures.

“We are excited to once again see our antique and collectibles shops come together to present an unforgettable week of new (to you) treasures along with unexpected surprises at every turn.,” said Ed Dreistadt, director of Explore Lincoln City. “Antiquing is a great way to experience history, relive fond memories and bring something special into your home.”

The North Lincoln County Historical Museum will also have an exhibit called "Float Odyssey," where guests can view the journey of unique collectible fishing floats that have made their way to the Oregon coast, including where they were made, their specs, how far they traveled and who found them. The museum will also host "Float Identification Day," where guests can bring in their floats and have onsite experts help identify them on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 11:30 a.m. through 2:30 p.m.

Local antique shop Granny's Attic will also have an important piece of Lincoln City history on display for visitors: an original table from beloved (and greatly missed) local restaurant Pixie Kitchen. A popular stop for families when visiting Lincoln City, Pixie Kitchen was a landmark for coastal visitors for thirty years before closing its doors in 1985.

Some of the local businesses that are participating in Antique & Collectibles Week this year include: Little Antique Mall, Sue Bear's Attic, Coastal Treasures, 101 Inspirations, Prehistoric, Sea Hag Antiques, Carrousel by the Beach, Rocking Horse Antique Mall, Granny's Attic, Coast Clocks, Nelscott House Antiques, and Shops at Street Car Village.

For more information about Antique & Collectibles Week, you can visit their page.

Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours





MORE PHOTOS BELOW















Ocean Lake Pavillion in the '40s









Lincoln City's history museum

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted