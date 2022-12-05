Finding Alone Time in Cannon Beach, Far from the Oregon Coast Crowds

Published 05/12/22 at 7:25 PM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) - These effervescent sands, along one of the Oregon coast's more popular hotspots, are usually smothered with people. Yet there are some parts that are less populated, where some more alone time can be achieved, away from the maddening crowds where you can gaze in quiet at what is sometimes even unusual scenery. (Above: Silver Point, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

As is often the case with Oregon coast towns, the key is heading to the northernmost and southernmost parts.

At the very northern end, you'll find the southern face of the cliffs of Ecola State Park. It takes some walking, but that's why you'll find less folks there.

These basalt headlands are a quarter of a mile or more from the nearest beach access, which lies at the end of a private neighborhood at the end of 5th St. You can, however, reach it by a much longer walk from the last access downtown, from Whale Park and its statue. When you get to the promontory, you're looking at Chapman Point.

On the other side of that basalt structure lies an even more hidden beach: Crescent Beach. There, you'll find a large half-moon of a beach, cut off from any access but a one mile-plus hike. Pristine sands surround you, with almost never a human being there. A variety of rock blobs can be seen at the tideline.





It's only accessible via a hike from the road that takes you to Ecola State Park, which begins at the private neighborhood. You can't park here: you'll have to park a ways away and hike the road to the beginning of the hiking trail.

On the southern end, which is much easier to access, you have to head further south than the Tolovana area, and find one of the last streets before Cannon Beach ends. There, one of those access will get you onto these soft sands (sometimes known for the squeaking and even “singing sands,” purportedly).

From there, it's a bit of a walk but not too far to Silver Point and a small grouping of basalt blobs. One even has a mysterious sea cave filled with a huge array of marine life. Normally, you can't get in there, although sometimes extreme low tides let you get close.

There's a host of oddities here – see Silver Point Near Cannon Beach. However, there are plenty of times the tide closes it off and it's unsafe to get near. The area is narrow with only a cliff above behind you and no escape. So watch tides carefully.

Hotels in Cannon Beach - Where to eat - Cannon Beach Maps and Virtual Tours





