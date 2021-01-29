Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

N. Oregon Coast Group Seeks Donations to Aid Distressed Manzanita Businesses

Published 01/29/21 at 5:32 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Manzanita, Oregon) – COVID restrictions and the quarantine in the spring took a heavy toll on north Oregon coast businesses, and all that’s far from over. Manzanita is especially hit hard, which has caused two organizations there to go full-bore on helping out with the North County Business Relief campaign.

The Manzanita Visitors Center and Fulcrum Community Resources have teamed up on various fundraising efforts, but the center said the area is not out of the woods yet.

“We just distributed $6100 to 9 local businesses,” the center said in a press release. “This brings us to a grand total of $102,230 that we have been able to distribute to 65 local businesses. This also depletes our funds again.”

Manzanita is hoping to get a little help from outside of the north Oregon coast.

Generous contributions have come from 132 individuals in the community, ranging from $20 to $10,000 – as well as a $30,000 grant from the Oregon Community Foundation. Some individuals have donated several times.



“This effort is not over,” the center said. “Some of our local businesses are still struggling in these uncommon times. The funds we have been able to disburse, while not completely meeting needs, have been a welcome shot in the arm that allowed businesses to pay their most pressing bills. Receiving community support has also been very heartening and encouraging, and has helped our local businesses to hang in there.”

There remain numerous ongoing needs to help Manzanita / Nehalem-area businesses recover. The center is hoping to get more help from outside the area as well as within.

“Any amount that you can afford to help our businesses stay open will be welcome,” the center said.

There are three ways to donate:

1) By check: Please make your check out to Fulcrum Community Resources with North County Business Relief in the memo line. Please send it to Fulcrum Community Resources, PO Box 136, Nehalem, OR 97131. OR

2) Go to the Manzanita branch of Columbia Bank and make a deposit to Fulcrum Community Resource’s account.

3) Online: visit the website of the Manzanita Visitors Center at this link.

