Most Oregon Coast Health Advisories Lifted: Rockaway, Neskowin, Newport, Seal Rock

Published 09/13/2019 at 6:33 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Most Oregon Coast Health Advisories Lifted: Rockaway, Neskowin, Newport, Seal Rock

(Newport, Oregon) – Five out of the six health advisories for the Oregon coast have been lifted by the Oregon Health Authority. After warnings to stay out of the water were issued last week, now these have been lifted for Newport’s Agate Beach and Beverly Beach, Seal Rock State Park, Neskowin and for Rockaway Beach’s entire seven miles. (Above: Rockaway Beach)

That leaves the advisory for D River access in Lincoln City still in effect. No other beaches in Lincoln City are affected.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) today lifted public health advisories for contact with marine water for those beach areas. The OHA issued the advisories September 10 and 11 after water samples showed higher-than-normal levels of fecal bacteria in ocean waters.

Results from later samples taken by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) showed lower bacteria levels. Contact with the water no longer poses a higher-than-normal risk. However, officials recommend staying out of large pools on the beach that are frequented by birds, and runoff from those pools, because the water may contain increased bacteria from fecal matter.

State officials continue to encourage other recreational activities at all Oregon beaches, suggesting only that water contact be avoided when advisories are in effect. They also urge to stay clear of any standing pools of water during such advisories.

Since 2003 state officials have used a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grant to monitor popular Oregon beaches and make timely reports to the public about elevated levels of fecal bacteria. Oregon state agencies participating in this program are OHA, DEQ and the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.

For more information, visit the Oregon Beach Monitoring Program website at http://www.healthoregon.org/beach or call 971-673-0440, or call the OHA toll-free information line at 877-290-6767.

Oregon Coast Beach Health Safety Alerts or when beach alerts are lifted.






