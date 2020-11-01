New Surf Warnings for Oregon Coast; What's Closed Down, Video

Published 01/11/2020 at 6:45 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – High surf warnings have now been issued for the northern half and the southern half of the Oregon coast, with breakers around 30 feet or more coming onshore in some places. The National Weather Service had issued the surf advisory for the south coast a few days ago but has just added the northern half to the warnings. There are also some closures along the coastline.

These are in effect from different times on each half. The north coast warning is for 1 a.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. The south coast warning is for 10 p.m. tonight through 10 p.m. Saturday.

The south coast may see waves as high as 32 feet onshore on Friday and Saturday, the NWS said. The northern half may get breakers 30 feet to 35 feet coming onto beaches.

There are many factors going into this. One, it is a king tides event, created by the fact the Earth is closest to the sun right now and closest to the moon. Second, there are massive swells descending from the northern Pacific Ocean now, boosted by strong winds offshore.

“High surf will impact local beaches with waves crashing over jetties and moving logs on beaches,” the NWS said. “Waves will also run up much higher than usual on beaches.”

Because of dangerous conditions, Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department has shut down some areas, including Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area, D River Wayside and Roads End State Recreation Site in Lincoln City, and the west parking lot at Heceta Head Lighthouse near Florence.

Lincoln City has canceled its glass float drops for the entire weekend, and then will reexamine the situation on Monday. Such high surf is far too dangerous for those drops, the visitor’s bureau said.

Another part of the tidal event is the long period swells, which are the spaces between swells. The timing is at 16 seconds or so through much of the weekend, which means waves can pile together and create one much bigger wave.

We think today is a good day for a coat..🤔😉 #kingtides Posted by Haystack Rock Awareness Program on Friday, January 10, 2020

Already sizable waves have been captured on video, courtesy Haystack Rock Awareness Program in Cannon Beach.

Words of Caution for Beach Safety

Stay off Beaches During the Warning Periods Stay far from any jetties Stay far back from rocky ledge areas like at Yachats or Depoe Bay Watch waves from a distant, elevated area Heed any parking lot closures – your vehicle could get ruined There are snow possibilities later in the week; warnings on Washington Coast

