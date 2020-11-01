Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

New Surf Warnings for Oregon Coast; What's Closed Down, Video

Published 01/11/2020 at 6:45 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

New Surf Warnings for Oregon Coast; What's Closed Down, Video

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; some specials even in summer
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Check each listing for specials
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Some Deals even in summer; great packages
In Lincoln City:
Major price drops on some dates and some lodgings
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Specials can still be found
In Newport:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials
In Yachats, Florence
Some specials; lodgings not listed anywhere else

(Oregon Coast) – High surf warnings have now been issued for the northern half and the southern half of the Oregon coast, with breakers around 30 feet or more coming onshore in some places. The National Weather Service had issued the surf advisory for the south coast a few days ago but has just added the northern half to the warnings. There are also some closures along the coastline.

These are in effect from different times on each half. The north coast warning is for 1 a.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. The south coast warning is for 10 p.m. tonight through 10 p.m. Saturday.

The south coast may see waves as high as 32 feet onshore on Friday and Saturday, the NWS said. The northern half may get breakers 30 feet to 35 feet coming onto beaches.

There are many factors going into this. One, it is a king tides event, created by the fact the Earth is closest to the sun right now and closest to the moon. Second, there are massive swells descending from the northern Pacific Ocean now, boosted by strong winds offshore.

“High surf will impact local beaches with waves crashing over jetties and moving logs on beaches,” the NWS said. “Waves will also run up much higher than usual on beaches.”

Because of dangerous conditions, Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department has shut down some areas, including Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area, D River Wayside and Roads End State Recreation Site in Lincoln City, and the west parking lot at Heceta Head Lighthouse near Florence.

Lincoln City has canceled its glass float drops for the entire weekend, and then will reexamine the situation on Monday. Such high surf is far too dangerous for those drops, the visitor’s bureau said.

See Best Lodgings for Storm Watching on Oregon Coast

Another part of the tidal event is the long period swells, which are the spaces between swells. The timing is at 16 seconds or so through much of the weekend, which means waves can pile together and create one much bigger wave.

We think today is a good day for a coat..🤔😉 #kingtides

Posted by Haystack Rock Awareness Program on Friday, January 10, 2020

Already sizable waves have been captured on video, courtesy Haystack Rock Awareness Program in Cannon Beach.

Words of Caution for Beach Safety

Stay off Beaches During the Warning Periods

Stay far from any jetties

Stay far back from rocky ledge areas like at Yachats or Depoe Bay

Watch waves from a distant, elevated area

Heed any parking lot closures – your vehicle could get ruined

There are snow possibilities later in the week; warnings on Washington Coast

See Washington Coast Weather - Oregon Coast Weather
Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - Where to eat - Map - Virtual Tour





More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Oregon Coast Road Work, Delays at Astoria, Cannon Beach
Road and bridge work on the north Oregon coast will be causing some delays for residents and travelers
Oregon Coast Storm Roundup: Wild Videos, Waves Turn Deadly
Saturday's storm action produced some astounding video and images, but it also proved deadly for one group
New Surf Warnings for Oregon Coast; What's Closed Down, Video
28 to 35-ft waves breaking onshore, some beach closures
Oregon and Washington Coasts: Mix of Surf, Wind, Flood Warnings, Chance of Snow
King tides combined with huge swells mean extra danger; flood issues, snow
Snow Possibilities for Portland, Oregon-Washington Coasts; High Wind Watch North
There is a chance of snow in lowland Oregon and Washington, including Portland, valley, the northern Oregon coast
Warm Currents Fool and Kill Another Sea Turtle on N. Oregon Coast
The Loggerhead turtle was found at Sunset Beach with one flippter stuck in netting. Sciences
Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad: Updates, Schedules, Historic Train Rides
Updated constantly: news, updates, schedules of Garibaldi's historic train rides. Tillamook events
Newport Winter Top Ten: Best of the Season, Oregon Coast
This one is a metropolis for the coastline, with a mind-bending array of stuff to do in winter. Newport events

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details