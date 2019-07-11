Now You Can Adopt a Beach on Oregon Coast Through SOLVE

Published 11/07/2019 at 3:55 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – Help wanted: volunteer caretakers of Oregon coast beaches.

The environmental and anti-litter group SOLVE – the organization that runs the twice-yearly beach cleanups – has launched a new program where individuals or groups can adopt a beach and help take care of it. Partnering with Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD), the two have created the new Oregon Adopt-A-Beach program to support ongoing cleanups through the entire year.

What’s your favorite beach? This is a good way to help keep it exceptional.

Adopt-A-Beach lets anyone step up and take care of an area special to them by helping to keep it free of litter and marine debris, something that threatens Oregon coast spots both big and obscure year-round. No matter how thorough or minute the cleaning, every effort makes a difference, say SOLVE organizers.

The adoption of a beach is simple: program participants choose their favorite beach, clean their adopted stretch at least three times a year for at least two years, and report their results back to SOLVE.



SOLVE provides free cleanup supplies, a leader handbook, continued guidance with the project, and assistance in disposing of the debris.

There are numerous other scheduled beach cleanups throughout the year beyond the more high-profile fall and spring events that SOLVE puts together, and it’s not just limited to the Oregon coast. Other areas around the state create their own periodic riverside efforts, and Seaside has a monthly cleanup that is led by Seaside Aquarium.

Any individual or group interested in the Adopt-A-Beach program or any schedule cleanup effort can contact SOLVE’s Program Coordinator, Jon Schmidt at jon@solveoregon.org, call him at 971-346-2703 or visit solveoregon.org/oregon-adopt-beach.

