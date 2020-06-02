Washington Coast: Admiralty Head Lighthouse Closed for Renovation

Published 02/06/2020 at 6:30 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Coupeville, Washington) – The iconic Admiralty Head Lighthouse near the outer Washington coast is going under the knife and thus will be closed for awhile. Visitors to Fort Casey Historical State Park will see a host of scaffolding and signs cordoning off the area, keeping it off-limits to the public. Washington State Parks (WSP) said the closures of the century-old lighthouse began last week as a major renovation is now underway. (Photo courtesy Washington State Parks).

“During construction, the interior and grounds immediately surrounding the lighthouse will not be accessible,” WSP said. “The lighthouse is scheduled to reopen in late summer.”

The Washington coast favorite had work done on it ten years ago when state officials replaced the roof and some windows. WSP said much of the exterior stucco and metal work are deteriorating, the interior walls have cracks and some railings need repair.

Renovation work to the lighthouse tower, the attached lighthouse residence and the nearby oil house includes:

• Exterior and interior masonry work

• Metal work in the tower structure

• Window restoration

• Painting of both structures and interior and exterior metal lantern components

• Gift shop, exhibit center open in March

Just in time for spring break, March will bring about a temporary lighthouse exhibit center and gift shop will open at the Fort Casey park office building. (Days and hours of operation will be posted on the agency’s website.) Visitors will be able to view a selection of exhibits normally housed inside the lighthouse and speak with volunteer experts about the lighthouse and its history. In addition, special volunteer-led interpretive talks outside the lighthouse are planned during the temporary closure.

For more information about the exhibit center, gift shop and interpretive talks, call the park office at (360) 678-4519.

WSP said the anticipated cost for the lighthouse renovation is just under $1.7 million. The 2019 Legislature approved capital funding for the lighthouse historic preservation project.

In 2019, Washington State Parks completed a comprehensive four-year restoration of the North Head Lighthouse at Cape Disappointment State Park, close to the Oregon coast.

