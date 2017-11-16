Oregon Coast Compendium of Fun: Yachats' Smelt Sands, 804 Trail, Spouting Horns

(Yachats, Oregon) – The diminutive coastal hamlet of Yachats is indeed a gem among the almost-numerous little burghs along the beaches of Oregon. Its own slogan, “gem of the Oregon coast,” is probably quantifiable and provable.

Some of its most salient features are the 804 Trail, Yachats State Scene Recreation Area and the Smelt Sands State Recreation Site. All of these lead to its wildest features: the spouting horns.

If you're heading there – or need inspiration for something new to visit – these recent features from Oregon Coast Beach Connection will open your eyes.

In the video above, “The Calming Chaos of Yachats Waves - Central Oregon Coast,” you see a host of hotspots around the Yachats area. With an emphasis on the wave action here, it begins at Ocean Road and a stunning sunset horizon.

Down the road a few miles you catch sight of a spring storm smacking into the rocks around Cook's Chasm, just below Cape Perpetua. Then you're back to Ocean Road with some more calm conditions and lazy breakers.

About the middle point of the video you come to the spouting horns at the 804 Trail, not far from the entrance of Smelt Sands State Recreation Site. Here is where the wildest action of Yachats takes place: these blowholes cause the surf to fire upwards as high as 10 to 20 feet at times. About a third of the time they're somewhat active, in the state you see here. They're not firing off especially high, but they have their surprising moments.

In the next scene, you see the same gouges in the rocks that create the spouting horns up close, albeit in a much calmer mood. These quieted conditions allow you to peek into the crevices that compress the ocean waters into those powerful displays. You also get glimpses of interesting shapes worn into the basalt.

At the end of the video, a small fishing boat meanders along the shoreline as dusk descends on the tiny town of Yachats.

Deep Inside Oregon Coast's Yachats State Recreational Area: Fun, Facts, Features. (Yachats, Oregon) – Right behind downtown Yachats sits one of the Oregon coast's greatest treasures: Yachats State Recreational Area. Picnicking, fishing and viewpoints are the big attraction here, and it's a decent spot to see whales as well.

Hence this complete guide to the state park's attractions, features, hiking, and fun facts. .... Full story here.....





Scintillating Sands of Oregon Coast: Waldport to Yachats. This basalt gateway is also where the 804 Trail begins (or ends, depending on how you think of it), which is a mile worth of easily-walked pavement that provides quick access to all the mammoth and marauding waves the area is famous for. ...... Full Story here......





Spectacular Waves at the 804 Trail, Smelt Sands. At the northern end of town, there's the 804 Trail, which is a mile-long paved path running next to this jagged, alien-looking and always spectacular shoreline. It all begins at what is known as Smelt Sands Recreation Site..... Full Story here..... Where to stay in this area - Where to eat - Yachats Maps and Virtual Tours





