Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

Lodging in Seaside

All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

 

Look Back at Oregon Coast Tsunami Scare Four Years Ago Today

Published 03/11/2015

(Oregon Coast) – Four years ago today, the ground shook violently in Japan, and from there managed to shake up much of the rest of the world. On March 11, 2011, the 8.9 earthquake and its aftershocks tore up large areas of Japan, but even worse were the massive tsunamis that hit that coastline.

That quake and its tsunamis did much to rattle things along the Oregon coast as well. A look back in remembrance of that day and the big tsunami scares on these beaches reveals a dense and dramatic turn of events that still have their impact today.

Immediately, the Oregon coast and NOAA went on alert. At first, it was a tsunami advisory and watch along the western U.S. and Canada. Then, in what was among the most intense moments of the tsunami scare, there was the constant coverage by Portland-area TV stations. While interviewing a USGS official on-air, KGW channel 8 anchors were told by the scientist the tsunami watch and just turned to a tsunami warning, and he had some spooky things to say about the possible damage.

Unforgettable was the stunned silence by the anchors. You could even see their faces turn white.

This was about 1 a.m. Being a news site as well as a travel guide, Oregon Coast Beach Connection immediately went into breaking news coverage mode, utilizing the news features as well as a variety of social media. There was so much activity on this site that it kept crashing, over and over again, for at least two hours.

Most of the action on the Oregon coast took place between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Highway 101, just about its entire length of 360-some miles, became a crawl. Cannon Beach resident Shawn Lamunyon said big traffic jams were snarling up areas around the all-night gas station in Seaside.

Sirens went off at various times in different coastal cities. In Seaside and Cannon Beach it was closer to 5 a.m. In Florence, it was about 3 a.m. In Lincoln City, evacuations by bullhorn began by 1 a.m.

By 2 a.m., the surges started hitting Hawaii, and officials and the public became aware these were not as large as expected. This indicated they would likely not be a problem on these shores.

Susan Burr, manager of Inn at Spanish Head in Lincoln City, remembers returning to the hotel in the middle of the night along with another manager. Several staff members showed up on their days off to help as well. After notifying guests of the situation, and keeping them updated throughout the night, the Inn at Spanish Head relocated guests staying on the bottom four floors to higher up.

Some did opt to check out and head to the valley.

“Our seawall net was installed and deck furniture removed from lower floor balconies,” Burr said. “By 7 a.m. morning traffic was moving very slowly at the Inn on 101 and people were standing near the Inn lined up waiting to see the wave come in.”

What finally happened here was no more than a few strong surges about 7:30 a.m. A few people dared these tides and were injured. Depoe Bay sustained some damage in the bay, but the biggest destruction was a handful of wrecked boats in Brookings.

Even the aftermath, for months onward, had its drama. Tsunami debris from Japan began coming in sooner than expected, bringing ugly and sometimes large surprises, including the possibilities of invasive species. Radiation conspiracy theories abounded, because of the Fukushima nuclear power plant disaster. This came to a head when one unethical amateur writer managed to spread a large thread of rumors on the Internet about radiation and faked stories about new evacuations weeks later, creating some unnecessary worries.

What did Oregon coast cities learn from all this? Some had more work to do than others.

Seaside, however, was much better prepared than others.

Keith Chandler, manager of Seaside Aquarium, said the town had put a lot into tsunami preparation for years before that. A highly efficient warning system, drills that involved the public and schools, and a unique program designed to increase tsunami awareness made a difference.

“I think we learned Seaside was well ahead of the game,” Chandler said.

More at Oregon Coast Residents Recall Intensity of Tsunami Evacuations. and

More at Oregon Coast Tsunami Scare from a Personal Perspective

 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

Pacific City, Oregon

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 

 

Follow us on

Oregon Coast Lodging
Seaside
Cannon Beach Lodging
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging
Lincoln City Lodging
Depoe Bay Lodging
Newport Lodging
Waldport Lodging
Yachats Lodging
Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals
Oregon Coast Lodging Specials

Dining Guide
Seaside
Cannon Beach Dining
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Dining
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Restaurants
Tillamook Bay Restaurants, Dining
Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants
Depoe Bay Restaurants, Dining
Newport Restaurants, Dining
Waldport, Yachats Restaurants, Dining
Florence Restaurants, Dining
Restaurant Reviews

Coast Events Calendar
Astoria
Seaside, Cannon Beach Calendar
Manzanita, Rockaway Events
Tillamook, Pacific City Calendar
Lincoln City Events Calendar
Newport, Depoe Bay Events Calendar
Yachats Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Oregon Coast Travel News

Coastal Bars, Lounges

Oregon Coast Complete Guides every beach access, attraction

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

OREGON COAST VIRTUAL TOURS
Explore Every Beach Spot
Seaside, Oregon
Seaside
Cannon Beach on the Oregon Coast
Cannon Beach
Nehalem Bay, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler and Rockaway Oregon Coast
Nehalem Bay- Manzanita, Wheeler
Oregon Coast: Tillamook Bay, Tillamook, Bay City, Barview, Garibaldi
Tillamook Bay, Garibaldi, Bay City
Three Capes Loop, Oceanside, Netarts, Pacific City, Cape Lookout, Cape Meares
Three Cape Loop: Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts
Lincoln City, Cascade Head, Neskowin, Inland Highway 101
Lincoln City & the Corridor of Mystery; Neskowin
Depoe Bay on the Oregon Coast
Depoe Bay
Newport, Nye Beach on the Oregon Coast
Newport
Waldport, Seal Rock
Waldport / Seal Rock
Yachats
Yachats
Between Florence and Yachats - oodles of secret beaches
Upper Lane County

Secrets of the Season

Unusual Travel Articles TravelParanormal.com allows you to submit your own creepy tale or debunk one - or see up-to-the-minute news headlines about travel and the paranormal.

News Headlines from All Over Oregon Need to scan Oregon headlines? Constantly updated news from all over Oregon: a comprehensive, up-to-the-minute display of news headlines from a variety of media

Oregon Coast Oceanfront Lodging, Hotels, Rentals

A Guide to Oregon Coast Seafood Restaurants, Dining

Find us on Google+

 

 