Central Oregon Coast Town Literally Gets Magical This Month

Published 03/15/2014

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Bundles of events are taking place around Lincoln City this month during the spring break weeks, and one of the centerpieces is a magic fest - along with whales and a lot of glass floats.

The central Oregon coast resort town boasts 7.5 miles of beautiful coastline and is home to a wide variety of activities, restaurants, shopping and lodging options. You can find out more about Lincoln City beaches and attractions in great detail here.

In the realm of events, however, things are just about bonkers here.

The Lincoln City Cultural Center will host the 3rd Annual Festival of Illusions from March 24-28, featuring nightly performances by professional magicians, a week-long magic camp for kids ages 8-18 and an art workshop for school age children from kindergarten to 3rd grade.

The Culinary Center in Lincoln City is offering a number of classes, which suit all levels of interest and participation. In their demonstration classes, sit back, relax, and enjoy the wonderful food and wine while learning from a pro. Or dive right into a hands-on or intensive class in the commercial kitchen. Kids ages 8-12 will enjoy the hands-on pizza class where they will learn to make their own lunch, including salad, fruit kabobs and individual pizzas.

Glass art is always a big deal in Lincoln City, and Spring Break is no exception!. Colorful handcrafted glass floats can be found daily on the beach in Lincoln City from mid October through Memorial Day every year as part of the Finders Keepers program. From March 23rd – 29th, there will be an additional 500 pieces of glass art, including floats, crabs, starfish, sand dollars, and one very special giant float, placed on the beach for visitors to find and keep. If treasure hunting isn't your thing, check out the Jennifer Sears Glass Art Studio to watch live demonstrations, purchase unique glass art or to blow your very own float.

March 22 through 29 is Spring Whale Watch Week on the Oregon Coast. Catch a glimpse of the majestic gray whales, which migrate along the Oregon Coast each year. Find the perfect spot to watch such as the Inn at Spanish Head or Road's End State Park, or book a charter just a few miles south of Lincoln City.

For those want to give back a little, join SOLVE for their Spring Beach Cleanup on March 22nd. SOLVE's annual Spring Beach Cleanup has grown into an Oregon tradition, with thousands of people working together each year to protect the health of our oceans, wildlife, and coastal economies.

For more information contact the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau at 800-452-2151 or visit www.oregoncoast.org. More about Lincoln City below and at the Lincoln City, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map.

