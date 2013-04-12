Haystack Holidays Offers Resplendent Shopping on N. Oregon Coast

Published 12/04/2013

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) - The picturesque community of Cannon Beach has started to light up with downtown holiday displays and a festive spirit all over with its annual Haystack Holidays, lasting through the end of December.

The little north Oregon coast town already kicked things off with a bang, with its charming alternative to Black Friday and a host of sales and holiday events around town.

Finding gifts takes on a whole new relaxing and fun turn in Cannon Beach, where you can escape the metropolitan rush of the commercial Christmas shopping season. This is a major part of Haystack Holidays, which offers shopping confined to a small walkable downtown area and an emphasis on independent store owners who all have something a little extra to provide.

Locally made products are featured at businesses such as Cannon Beach Distillery, Oil & Vinegar Bar, EVOO, Found and Bruce’s Candy Kitchen, while Cannon Beach art galleries feature the work of several local artists. Cannon Beach specialty stores range from apparel and locally artisan-made jewelry to home décor and outdoor gear for the Northwest lifestyle.

The Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce also recently introduced a new way to give a gift to the Cannon Beach lover in your life: Haystack Dollars. Haystack Dollars can be purchased at the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce in the amount of $10, $20, $30, $40 or $50 and may be used to purchase merchandise, products or services at almost 300 Chamber businesses from shops and restaurants to lodging.

“With shops featuring bicycles, kites, wine, pet accessories and toys, Cannon Beach offers something for everyone on your list,” said Eric Johnson, Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.

Some more events to look forward to include a live theater performance of the Irving Berlin classic musical “White Christmas” at the Coaster Theatre going through December 29. On December 7, Cannon Beach features several events including the popular Lamp Lighting Ceremony downtown at Sandpiper Square.

Other holiday highlights the Old English Style Tea at the Cannon Beach Library and holiday wreath making at the Cannon Beach Chamber, both on December 7, the same day as the lighting ceremony.

For more information about Haystack Holidays and Haystack Dollars, visit the chamber of commerce website www.cannonbeach.org. More about Cannon Beach below and at the Cannon Beach Virtual Tour, Map.

