South Oregon Coast's Gold Beach in Middle of Hidden Glass Float Month

Published 4/10/24 at 12:55 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Gold Beach, Oregon) – The southern Oregon coast town of Gold Beach is right in the middle of its Annual Glass Float Treasure Hunt, dropping 1,000 glass floats between April 1 and April 30. Some 250 of them are set down in the sands each week, not unlike what happens farther north at Lincoln City. (Photo courtesy Gold Beach Visitors Center)

Put together by the Gold Beach Visitors Center (on Shirley Lane, right off 101), that's where you head to get a map of where the floats are hidden, as well as other promotions whereby you can get a float via other means.

They call it “1 Month – 1 Miles – 1000 Floats,” and that's essentially what it is. Those distinctive and uniquely-colored balls of glass are now decorating the varied sands of the area.

“You can take only one,” said the center.

However, you can enter to win one at the center – or you can spend $25 shopping at certain south Oregon coast shops and get a float from the center. You simply have to provide your receipt from the local retail spots, showing you spent $25 or more. The receipt must have the shop's name on it and they don't accept them after April 30.

The Gold Beach Visitors Center is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 7 days a week.

Just by going to the center, you may qualify to win a float as well.





“When visiting the GBVC Float Headquarters, you may be randomly selected to receive a special float gift,” the center said.

Glass floats are tucked away on the beachside, starting at around the Pacific Reef Hotel and ending at the southern end of the Sebastian Shores community. Hit the center – also known as Float Headquarters – to get a “Treasure Map” that helps you find those floats on the sands.

There's an entire list of shops where you can spend the $25 to qualify for the glass float: click on the link to enlarge.

Among the shops where you qualify are Arch Rock Brewing & Tasting Room, Blue Raincoat Art Gallery, Christmas Shoppe, Fishermen Direct, Rogue Resale, Prehistoric Gardens and the gift shop at Jerry's Rogue Jets. You'll also find The Myrtlewood Shop, Coastal Market, Gold Beach Art & Books and Turtle Rock RV Resort on that list.

Call 541-247-7526 for more information.

Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - South Coast Hotels - Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours







MORE PHOTOS BELOW

















MORE GOLD BEACH BELOW









More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted