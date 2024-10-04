Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches


South Oregon Coast's Gold Beach in Middle of Hidden Glass Float Month

Published 4/10/24 at 12:55 a.m.
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Gold Beach, Oregon) – The southern Oregon coast town of Gold Beach is right in the middle of its Annual Glass Float Treasure Hunt, dropping 1,000 glass floats between April 1 and April 30. Some 250 of them are set down in the sands each week, not unlike what happens farther north at Lincoln City. (Photo courtesy Gold Beach Visitors Center)

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; some specials in winter
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Some specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Some specials for winter
In Lincoln City:
Some specials for winter
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Some specials for winter
In Newport:
Look for some specials
In Waldport
Some specials for winter
In Yachats, Florence
Some specials for winter
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

Put together by the Gold Beach Visitors Center (on Shirley Lane, right off 101), that's where you head to get a map of where the floats are hidden, as well as other promotions whereby you can get a float via other means.

They call it “1 Month – 1 Miles – 1000 Floats,” and that's essentially what it is. Those distinctive and uniquely-colored balls of glass are now decorating the varied sands of the area.

“You can take only one,” said the center.

However, you can enter to win one at the center – or you can spend $25 shopping at certain south Oregon coast shops and get a float from the center. You simply have to provide your receipt from the local retail spots, showing you spent $25 or more. The receipt must have the shop's name on it and they don't accept them after April 30.

The Gold Beach Visitors Center is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 7 days a week.

Just by going to the center, you may qualify to win a float as well.


“When visiting the GBVC Float Headquarters, you may be randomly selected to receive a special float gift,” the center said.

Glass floats are tucked away on the beachside, starting at around the Pacific Reef Hotel and ending at the southern end of the Sebastian Shores community. Hit the center – also known as Float Headquarters – to get a “Treasure Map” that helps you find those floats on the sands.

There's an entire list of shops where you can spend the $25 to qualify for the glass float: click on the link to enlarge.

Among the shops where you qualify are Arch Rock Brewing & Tasting Room, Blue Raincoat Art Gallery, Christmas Shoppe, Fishermen Direct, Rogue Resale, Prehistoric Gardens and the gift shop at Jerry's Rogue Jets. You'll also find The Myrtlewood Shop, Coastal Market, Gold Beach Art & Books and Turtle Rock RV Resort on that list.

Call 541-247-7526 for more information.

Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - South Coast Hotels - Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours



MORE PHOTOS BELOW






Booking.com




MORE GOLD BEACH BELOW



More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Velella Like a Thick Carpet at Some Oregon Coast Spots
At least one spot near Newport is report large masses. Marine sciences

Sandlake Road Partially Reopens, After Cutting Off N. Oregon Coast's Pacific ...
Between Pacific City and Tierra Del Mar now has one lane open

Big Minus Tides on Oregon Coast Coming Up: Great Clamming, Maybe More Beach A...
This weekend clamming should be hot; later in week bigger minus tides

March 7 - 10 Sees South Oregon Coast Clambake Music Fest Blow It Up in North ...
All four days are jam-packed with musical acts. Coos Bay events

Ten Truly Fire Spring Break Stretches of Oregon Coast
Something different at Manzanita, Depoe Bay, Oceanside, Newport, Yachats, Florence, more

What Leap Year Has to Do with Our Orbit, Solar System: Oregon / Washington Co...
Our solar system, the sun, a pope and Julius Caesar. Sciences

Astoria, Oregon's Wine Competition Wraps Up, Announces Winners
Nearly 100 wines submitted by 24 wineries

Shore Acres Asks for Volunteers to Clean Up Gardens of S. Oregon Coast Icon
Every third Friday of the month the gardens need help


Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted