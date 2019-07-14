Free Outdoor Events Every Day in Summer at Yachats Area of Central Oregon Coast

Published 07/14/2019 at 4:53 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Yachats, Oregon) – It’s a summer full of wilderness and wildly engaging events in the Yachats area. This part of the central Oregon coast features a long list of regular, weekly happenings in the outdoor realm. Hikes, kayaking, science presentations and even tours of a famed lighthouse happen constantly during the summer, the kind of fun perfect for families or outdoorsy people of all ages.

Everything is free and they continue until the end of August, with some going beyond that.

Just about every day of the week there is something going on at the Cape Perpetua Visitors Center, a little ways up the mountain and just south of Yachats. All these events are free, but a Northwest Forest Pass, Oregon Coast Passport, federal recreation pass, or $5 day-use fee is required within the Cape Perpetua Scenic Area and at some trailheads and day use sites. The actual address for the Cape Perpetua Visitor Center is 2400 Hwy 101 S. Yachats, Oregon. 541.547.3289.

Every Wednesday, the Cape Perpetua Visitor Center features a unique program and a hike where you can get to know this part of the central Oregon coast better. The first runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is called Under the Sea, where expert Tara DuBois will be on hand to answer questions and give you a further glimpse into the Cape Perpetua Marine Reserve. It’s the largest on the Oregon coast – and DuBois is communications coordinator for the Cape Perpetua Collaborative – so she has the answers.

Then at 3 p.m., ready your leg stretches for the Marine Reserve Guided Hike - Captain Cook Trail. DuBois takes you around the trail descending to the shoreline and shows you how the huge array of species there are interconnected.

Thursdays at the center brings Lunch with Dr. Jim Nechols. The retired professor of Entomology from Kansas State University will present “Alien Invaders: Invasive Plants of Siuslaw National Forest” and “Self Defense 101 for Insects: Insect Defense Mechanisms.”

Every Saturday features Forest, Explore, Discover Talk at Cape Perpetua. These are presentations that begin at noon with Siuslaw National Forest Field Rangers.

On Fridays, you get to visit the unique Cape Cove Beach up close and personal with “Cape Cove Beach: Marine Debris Monitoring on the Oregon Coast.” This one is a volunteer project for anyone wouldn’t mind giving up an hour or two to contribute to science. It also involves cleaning up the beaches. You meet at the visitor center at 9 a.m.

Cape Cove Beach is interesting because it often is not accessible in winter during higher tides or rougher weather. In fact, it can be said it sometimes doesn’t even exist because it’s entirely under water.



A bit north of the area, close to Waldport, Thursday through Monday features a regular tour on the water. The Beaver Creek Kayak Tours begin at the Beaver Creek Welcome Center at 8 a.m.. The tours run about four hours, with approximately two and a half hours of paddling. You can’t bring your own kayaks or paddles – that is provided. Located 1.2 miles east of Hwy 101. Beaver Creek Road is between milepost 148 and 149 on Hwy 101 directly across from Ona Beach State Park (about 15 miles north of Yachats). Click FMI and Reservations.

Meanwhile, further south, one of the most photographed lighthouses in the world has daily tours. The Heceta Head Lightstation gives free tours every day – although these are dependent on weather and volunteer staff being available. 11 am - 3 pm. Heceta Head Lightstation is 14 miles south of Yachats on US 101. $5/vehicle/day use fee or valid OSP parking pass or Oregon Coast Passport. Yachats, Oregon. 866.547-3696. https://www.hecetalighthouse.com. Hotels in Yachats - Where to eat - Yachats Maps and Virtual Tours



















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Fireworks Prohibited on Siuslaw National Forest

26 Jun 2019 at 10:00pm

The public is reminded that all fireworks – sparklers included – are prohibited on National Forest and Bureau of Land Management lands in Oregon and Washington. These restrictions apply to forested areas, but they also include campgrounds and day use areas. The penalty for possessing fireworks %3Aincluding sparklers%3A can be as high as $5,000 or imprisonment for up to six months or both.

Higher than usual use at Umpqua Dunes Area during DuneFest

2 Jul 2019 at 10:00pm

During the permitted event DuneFest, July 23rd - July 28th, visitors are advised that the Middle OHV Riding Area - Umpqua Dunes will have higher than usual use. Non-motorized users will still have access but only 5 spots at the Umpqua #2 and Umpqua #3 day use areas will be available. For additional questions contact the Oregon Dunes Visitor Center at 541-271-3611.

Oregon Dunes Beach Access Limited March 15 - Sept 15 to Protect Snowy Plovers

14 Mar 2019 at 10:00pm

During Snowy Plover nesting season %3AMarch 15-September 15%3A we coordinate with Oregon State Parks and beachgoers to protect these threatened birds during a very sensitive time. By following nesting season restrictions and sharing the beach, you can help ensure plover chicks survive to adulthood. View restrictions here. %3Aiframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="255" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/MhK8zylkMdc" width="500"%3A%3A/iframe%3A

The public is reminded that all fireworks – sparklers included – are prohibited on National Forest and Bureau of Land Management lands in Oregon and Washington. These restrictions apply to forested areas, but they also include campgrounds and day use areas. The penalty for possessing fireworks %3Aincluding sparklers%3A can be as high as $5,000 or imprisonment for up to six months or both.During the permitted event DuneFest, July 23rd - July 28th, visitors are advised that the Middle OHV Riding Area - Umpqua Dunes will have higher than usual use. Non-motorized users will still have access but only 5 spots at the Umpqua #2 and Umpqua #3 day use areas will be available. For additional questions contact the Oregon Dunes Visitor Center at 541-271-3611.During Snowy Plover nesting season %3AMarch 15-September 15%3A we coordinate with Oregon State Parks and beachgoers to protect these threatened birds during a very sensitive time. By following nesting season restrictions and sharing the beach, you can help ensure plover chicks survive to adulthood. View restrictions here. %3Aiframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="255" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/MhK8zylkMdc" width="500"%3A%3A/iframe%3A

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted