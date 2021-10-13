Florence's Winter Music Fest Will Bring Karla Bonoff to Central Oregon Coast

Published 10/13/21 at 4:36 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Florence, Oregon) – Some big names are headed to the central Oregon coast in January. The Florence Winter Music Festival has firmed up its schedule and it's proudly proclaiming that it's back, happening January 28 and 29.

Festival chairperson Kirk Mlinek said fans will once again be able to take in a wide variety of performances, warming up their winter with smokin' bluegrass, heartwarming traditional and new folk, and foot-stompin' Americana.

This year's headliner is Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Karla Bonoff.

“After walking carefully through the known facts and the many uncertainties, our organizing committee determined that our wonderful festival is ready for a relaunch for 2022 with incredible music, performance workshops, jam sessions, food, and drink,” Mlinek said.

This large-scale event regularly draws in attendees from various western states, this time around offering two days crammed full of six bands in the genres of bluegrass, folk, and Americana music by Grammy award winners and nationally-touring groups.

The annual event is in what would be its 20th year, save for last year's Covid-interrupted season. Concerts will take place at the Florence Events Center (FEC), 715 Quince St. in Florence, Oregon. It is produced by and staffed by a dedicated team of hardworking, enthusiastic volunteers from the nonprofit Florence Arts, Culture & Entertainment (FACE).

The Friday, January 28, lineup includes Growling Old Men at 7:00 p.m. and Appalachian Road Show at 8:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, January 29, features Pretty Gritty at 1:00 p.m., Growling Old Men at 2:15 p.m., and Mary Flower at 3:30 p.m. Saturday night's opening act is festival favorite Kristen Grainger and True North at 7:00 p.m. and headliner Karla Bonoff at 8:30 p.m.





The festival gets started with a free-to-the-public mini concert by True North Duo on Friday, January 28, at 5:00 p.m. at Oregon Pacific Bank's main branch, 1355 Highway 101 in Florence.

Mlinek said that this year's festival experience will include more workshops, room for music-related vendors, more space for jamming, and food options all sure to please. Visit WinterMusicFestival.org for schedules, artist profiles, early-bird ticket pricing, and more.

FACE has established COVID-19 safety as a top festival priority and, as such, attendance and participation in all Winter Music Festival activities will require proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test result within 72 hours of first entering the festival venue. No onsite testing will be available. Any state or local requirements for mask wearing and other protocols will be observed.

“We think the Florence Events Center is the best concert venue on the Oregon Coast due to its outstanding acoustics, state-of-the-art sound and light systems, and superb 455-seat theater,” Mlinek added. “Our past performers agree.”



Karla Bonoff

Complete details are being finalized and are updated regularly at WinterMusicFestival.org.

For more information about Florence Arts, Culture & Entertainment (formerly Friends of the Florence Events Center), its many events, or how to join or volunteer, contact president Rachel Pearson at 541-997-1994.

