Winter Weather Forecast Conference Gives Look Into Oregon Coast This Season

Published 10/06/21 at 4:56 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Portland, Oregon) - The Oregon Chapter of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) will once again host its big event of the year: the 29th annual "Winter Weather Forecast Conference" will be happening strictly online on Saturday, October 23, starting at 10 a.m.

Last year was one of the more significant snow and ice storms in nearly 40 years across western Oregon, and meteorologists say La Nina is back once more to dole out more surprises. Cooler-than-normal ocean water temperatures have returned to the tropical Pacific, the AMS said. So now, what does this mean for valley snowfall chances, the mountain ski season and seasonal rainfall / hydrology? What will happen with Oregon coast's storm season and the severity of weather on the beaches?

Regional meteorologists from across the Pacific Northwest will once more provide their annual forecasts for the upcoming winter, as well as take a good look back at the last year's outstanding weather events.

As Oregon AMS chapter president and KOIN 6 meteorologist Steve Pierce put it: "Mother nature always has a surprise up her sleeve, and this winter will likely be no different."

Normally, the event is held at Portland's OMSI and in-person, but due to COVID-19 issues all aspects are online via Facebook Live for both members of AMS and the general public. Videos will be available for playback later.

The link to the live features will be here: https://www.facebook.com/OregonAMS/. It is an open link so those wishing to attend can do so without signing into Facebook.

“We will also host a live Q&A session,” the AMS said in a release. “News media and the general public are encouraged to re-stream our meeting live or hyperlink to it for later playback. Social media shares are appreciated.”



This year, the Oregon coast encountered several high-profile and dangerous weather events.

Erosion Continues Damage on Oregon Coast - Homes Threatened, More Finds. Over the winter, wave action was unusually large and eroded many dunes substantially. Large, dramatic and even dangerous drop-offs were created in numerous areas, including Manzanita. At Gleneden Beach, one home had to be abandoned because storm action took such a chunk out of the bluffs.

In February, storm action revealed bedrock at Cannon Beach, which is rarely seen in that area.

Also in that month, some extraordinary wave action was captured in places like Coos Bay, Bandon, Seaside and Rockaway Beach. In December of 2020, waves up to 35 feet were measured in some areas.





MORE PHOTOS BELOW

















Coos Bay area, courtesy Brent Lerwill









More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted