Action-Packed Day for Oregon / Washington Coast, 18 to 35-Ft Waves

Published 12/07/20 at 4:55 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Portland, Oregon) – An action-packed day of wild waves from the California border up through the Olympic Peninsula is cause for high surf advisories along the entire length of Washington and Oregon coasts on Monday and Tuesday. (Above: Shore Acres, courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast: Charleston, Coos Bay, North Bend)

The National Weather Service (NWS) offices in both states are warning of various beach dangers, rip currents, sneaker waves and more.

For the central and northern Washington coast – from Wesport up through La Push – the high surf advisory is from 7 a.m. today through 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Large waves of 18 to 20 feet will be pushing onshore.

The NWS office in Seattle said to beware of “dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.”



For the southern Washington coast down through the upper half of Oregon’s coast, the NWS office in Portland said the surf advisory is also in effect from 7 a.m. today through 7 a.m. Tuesday. This includes Long Beach, Ocean Park, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Rockaway Beach, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Newport and Florence.

The NWS in Portland said seas will be picking up considerably offshore, higher than down south or along Washington’s north and central coast.

“The long period swell can be expected to generate breakers on the order of 25 to 35 ft, with the largest waves expected from late Monday morning through Monday evening. Waves will be slow to decrease Monday night and Tuesday,” the NWS said.

Look for gargantuan displays at Cape Disappointment at Ilwaco, the south jetty of Warrenton, and places like Depoe Bay, Yachats and Cape Kiwanda.

On the southern Oregon coast, large breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet are expected – the region from Reedsport down through Brookings.

There, the NWS issued the high surf advisory for 8 a.m. this morning through 4 p.m. Tuesday.

“A heavy, very long period swell builds early Monday with seas rapidly becoming very high and very steep Monday morning as they build to a peak during the afternoon and evening of 18 to 22 ft at 19 to 21 seconds,” the NWS in Medford said. “Seas will remain very high and very steep into Tuesday morning. This will lead to dangerous bar crossings as well as hazardous surf conditions.”

The agency urged extreme caution on beaches there as they could become absolutely flooded by high waves.

Seas on the southern coast are expected to remain steep and high into Wednesday night, and the Medford office said more such turbulent seas are likely later in the week.

Photo above courtesy Seaside Aquarium



Photo courtesy Visit Long Beach Peninsula

