Sometimes, Clouds Are Your Best Friends Shooting Oregon Coast Sunsets - Video

Published 07/22/23 at 7:21 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – Snapping a sunset on the Oregon coast is by far and away the biggest attraction when coming to these beaches. Even bigger than walking on the sands itself. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

What's behind the sunset, scientifically that is, is a whole new world of fun and funky facts. Even the time of year has a bearing on what kind of dusky disc you'll get. Winter's colors are bit more intense and deep, because of the low angle of the sun. Spring sees unusually intense in a different way, often shades of pastels you can't get any other time of year. Then, summer and second summer's (early fall) clear skies are the hands-down favorite of most, but it isn't always the most spectacular.

Clear skies, it turns out, may not always be your best sunset friend. At the very least, cloudy days can contain loads of sundown surprises.

Aside from the photos here, there is video of eight stunning sky effects, mostly made by the interaction between clouds and the sun being low on the horizon. There, you'll see mesmerizing shades from Rockaway Beach, Yachats, Arch Cape and more.

At the top, this photo came from Cannon Beach, where the clouds above made for mostly so-so conditions for shooting during the day. But then near the last half hour or so of daylight the sun emerged in the distance, just low enough for searing reds and pinks to explode out there. Adding to the effect is a variety of scattered rain squalls in the distance, making almost ghostly shadows way out there. Hotels in Cannon Beach - Where to eat - Cannon Beach Maps and Virtual Tours



Oregon Coast Beach Connection

In Seaside, back in 2004, this incredible moment happened on the beach. It's odd enough that crepuscular rays show up in this thick and very well-defined shape, but then add the reflective wet sand and you have one of the more unusual photographs ever taken by Oregon Coast Beach Connection (it predated the publication by a few years). Hotels in Seaside - Where to eat - Seaside Maps and Virtual Tours



Courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more

In Bandon, on the south Oregon coast, sunset painted one massive cloud in a particularly spectacular way. Manuela Durson is the photog, shooting the Coquille River Lighthouse with a drone. - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours



Oregon Coast Beach Connection

Between Arch Cape and Manzanita, there's an exquisite little hidden spot named Falcon Cove – and it's fairly often not traversable. The bluff above provides enough place for incredible moments to be captured. This was one vivid spring years ago, with again distinctive shades of purple coloring everything, typifying the effects of a humid, wet atmosphere and its clouds.



Oregon Coast Beach Connection

One very unforgettable moment on a chilly, November day arrived at the very end. The whole time it had been a dreary overcast, with fair amounts of rain in Lincoln City. However, the last 20 minutes were like some plot twist in a movie: these incredible hues and variations of pink just exploded out of nowhere. Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours



Oregon Coast Beach Connection

Once again, spring takes the stage and takes over the show at this remarkable moment, this time between Neskowin and Pacific City. On a wild day of violent thunder and lightning directly above, these dense, angry clouds become painted an unusual and deep set of shades. Meanwhile, a rainbow breaks out, but in these conditions all that shows is a kind of pink rainbow. Hotels in Pacific City - Where to eat - Pacific City Maps and Virtual Tours







Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

