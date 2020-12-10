What You Don't Know About Oregon Coast's Newport Will Thrill You

(Newport, Oregon) - The central Oregon coast town of Newport is one of the most popular destinations in the northwest, and there’s plenty tucked away along its bustling façade that you won’t want to miss.

For one, there’s two lighthouses, both of which are open from spring through fall (at least in non-COVID times). Amble to the top of the Yaquina Head Lighthouse and you rise a few hundred feet into the air, where you can feel the wind shake the 150-year-old structure. The lighthouse at Yaquina Bay is a large Victorian home that was actually only used as a lighthouse for three short years back in the 1800’s. During normal years, tour guides are dressed in period garb and help you soak up life back in those ruddy, roadless days. - Landmarks and Legends of an Oregon Coast Lighthouse, Newport's Yaquina Bay, Part I -- Yaquina Head Lighthouse





Yaquina Head itself sports numerous surprise wonders. Salaal Hill, just above the end of the headland, has breathtaking, nearly aerial views of Newport along a short but slightly strenuous hike. There’s an old quarry that was turned into a large-scale tidepool experiment of sorts, where they simply let Mother Nature and the tides take over to see what happens. Now, there’s concrete walkways skirting the edges of this almost man-made intertidal area.

Just a five-minute drive from Yaquina Head you’ll find the Devil’s Punchbowl, which is a cauldron of swirling, tidal madness during winter storms. Otherwise, this eye-catching Oregon coast landmark is a bit of a misnomer. It’s not really all that wild, all that often.

This sandstone sea cave lost its ceiling somewhere along the ages, and now you get quite the peek-a-boo at the watery goings on. Surprises, Mysteries of Devil's Punchbowl





At the beachy side of Newport sits the ever-growing neighborhood of Nye Beach, with its vibe somewhere between Old Americana and Old Europe. Colorful architecture from another time populates much of this village within the city, and cobblestone streets complete the time-tripping charm. Newport Maps and Virtual Tours







The beaches are – of course – the center of attention, and they stretch for miles from the north jetty until they bump into the headland of Otter Rock. You have the dunesy section below the bay lighthouse, giving way to the myriad attractions of Nye Beach and Agate Beach. Then on the other side of Yaquina Head comes rugged and even oddball Moolack Beach and Beverly Beach, where fossils and ancient ghost forests can pop up in winter and the cliffs are full of freaky, ancient finds.

THRILLS OF NEWPORT LODGINGS

Moolack Shores Inn. Just off Highway 101 and a tad bit north of Newport, you not only have a private access to all the wonders of Moolack Beach but your room overlooks the ocean vistas. Each room smoke-free, whale watching reigns. Spacious decks for lounging. Amenities: coffee in the lobby, free Wi-Fi, DVDs; microwave, refrigerator, flat screen TV, hair dryer, alarm clock, fireplaces in some rooms. Each unit is individually decorated with whimsical to rustic. 8835 North Coast Highway, Newport, Oregon. (541) 265-2326. Moolack Shores Website here.

Inn at Nye Beach. Stunning views of Nye Beach, ocean. Breakfast room service, direct beach access, full balconies, an elevator (and wheelchair accessible) and complimentary on-site parking. Sundeck, fireplaces and Earth-friendly products. Each room gourmet teas and coffee, DVD (and rentals), microwave and mini-fridge, high thread count luxury linens, and oversized showerheads. Fitness room. Jacuzzi suite, various other room options from large to small. Weekly wine social. 729 NW Coast St. Newport, Oregon. 541.265.2477. 800.480.2477. www.innatnyebeach.com

Nye Beach Condos & Cottages. Charm and incredible views abound. Adorable cottages with a somewhat historic vibe to sleek, modern units – all with ocean views or at least a quick beach access. Variety of rentals, ranging from studio condos with one king bed or two queen beds, while cottages vary in size and configuration. All include kitchen or kitchenettes, flat screen TVs, and full ocean views. Free wi-fi is available in select rentals. Amenities: fully equipped kitchen, flat screen TV, and a full patio with unobstructed ocean views. In Newport’s diverse Nye Beach area and all with 24-hour access to staff at their sister hotel. 729 NW Coast St. Newport, Oregon. 541.265.2477. Website here.









