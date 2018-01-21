Historic Oregon Coast Fun in Feb: Crab Krack Feast, Wedding Vow Renewal

Published 01/21/2018 at 3:35 PM PDT - Updated 01/21/2018 at 4:35 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Newport, Oregon) – Two distinctive and sublimely fun ways to celebrate on the Oregon coast are coming up in February. One celebrates love during this season of romance with the legendary wedding vow renewal at Yachats' Little Log Church, while another celebrates the history of Newport and its bounty of crab with the famed Crab Krack.

The Krack is back – on the central Oregon coast. The Lincoln County Historical Society’s Annual Crab Krack will take place at 4 p.m., Sunday, February 11 at the Best Western Agate Beach Inn in Newport.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, treat your date to a luscious fresh local Dungeness crab dinner and live jazz.

Each year, crab for this annual event has been graciously donated by the local fishing community. Additionally, the generosity of a long list of local restaurants and merchants make this event possible.

This whole crab dinner event includes various side dishes, an array of desserts, no-host bar, live music by the Bringetto Jazz Duo, and both a silent and oral auction. In short, something for just about everyone.



Event proceeds will be used to complete lower floor renovations at the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center in Newport.



The Agate Beach Inn is offering a special rate for guests attending the festivities, and reservations can be made by calling 541-265-9411, or 800-547-3310 and mentioning “Crab Krack” to get the special rate.

Tickets for the Crab Krack are available for purchase at the Burrows House and Pacific Maritime Heritage Museums. Cost for members is $45 per person, for non-members, $55. Memberships start as low as $20 a year. For more information, to purchase tickets, or reserve your table for 8, call the Historical Society at 541-265-7509.





One of the most romantic events of the entire Oregon coastline is coming up in Yachats on Valentine's Day: the Vows Renewal Ceremony at the Little Log Church. It's an opportunity for couples to renew their vows in a group setting – with both married and unmarried committed couples invited to attend.

The ceremony starts at 5:30 p.m. The Vows Renewal Ceremony, held annually on February 14, has become a popular fundraiser for The Little Log Church & Museum. Since space is limited, reservations are required. A donation to the museum of $10 per couple is suggested. For reservations couples should call Mary Crook, Events Coordinator, at 541-547-4547.

Mary Crook, the independent minister who has facilitated the event since 1996, reports that hundreds of couples have come to Yachats to renew their vows over the years.

“For some couples it is a first-time experience; for others it has become an annual tradition – something fun and meaningful to do on Valentine’s Day,” she adds.

Last year a violinist performed pieces of a particularly romantic nature, and participants were each given mementos of the event. Something similar will happen at this year's event, say organizers, but not all details were available as yet.

The historic Little Log Church has been a landmark in Yachats for over 85 years, and houses historic artifacts as well as being host to many weddings, artistic events, and small concerts. It is located at the corner of SW Third Street and Pontiac in the heart of town. 541-547-4547. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours















