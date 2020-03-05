Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Inland Washington State Parks Open This Week, Not Coast or Gorge

Published 05/03/2020 at 4:54 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Inland Washington State Parks Open This Week, Not Coast or Gorge

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials when beaches reopen
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials when beaches reopen
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
major specials when beaches reopen
In Lincoln City:
major specials when beaches reopen
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials when beaches reopen
In Newport:
Look for major specials when beaches reopen
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials coming when beaches open
In Yachats, Florence
Big specials coming; lodgings not listed anywhere else

(Olympia, Washington) – Contrary to what Oregon Coast Beach Connection was told earlier this week, Washington beaches are not opening when its state parks begin letting people in for day use.

Washington State Parks (WSP) announced this weekend that inland parks will be opening on Tuesday, but not coastal beaches or the Columbia River Gorge recreation areas. There is currently no timeline for the Washington coast or the Gorge region.

More than 100 inland parks and properties run by the state agency will be resuming operations, which includes popular destinations for hiking and boating across the state. Those are posted on its website. Parks is working with local communities, natural resource agencies and our partners in Oregon to determine the appropriate timing for reopening these areas. Like the Oregon coast, reopening beach areas is still very much up in the air.

State Parks will also take steps to reduce parking capacity at some urban locations such as Lake Sammamish, Saint Edward and Dash Point by limiting parking. Reducing the number of parking stalls available will help decrease the number of people who can access the parks at one time, minimizing crowds.

As the state’s parks resume allowing visitors, the agency asks everyone to adhere to some rules. These include:

Stay close to home.
Check the status of their favorite park or trail heads before heading out.
Come prepared with their own handwashing supplies.
Follow State Parks’ guidelines for responsible recreation.

WSP is also asking visitors to respect closures and only visit parks that are open for day use.

The agency said staff are looking forward to welcoming visitors into its parks. Please consider their safety by following the guidelines posted on the agency’s COVID-19 response page and the CDC’s recommendations for visiting parks and recreational facilities.

As parks reopen, visitors should understand there may be limited restroom facilities at some parks.

Beaches and camping have been identified in Phase 2 of Gov. Inslee’s reopening plan. Parks will coordinate with the governor’s office as the state moves toward that milestone.








More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Inland Washington State Parks Open This Week, Not Coast or Gorge
More than 100 inland parks and properties run by the state agency will be resuming operations
Manzanita's Wreck of the Glenesslin: Historical Oregon Coast Controversy
It all happened in tiny Manzanita, even before the village had that name. Nehalem Bay, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach, Cannon Beach
Unhappy News for Goonies Event, Fourth of July on N. Oregon Coast
Unhappy News for Goonies Event, Fourth of July on N. Oregon Coast 4th of July in Seaside; Goonies event becomes virtual
Roads End at Lincoln City is Just the Beginning of Unique Oregon Coast Sights
It's here where heaps of surprises lie, like Wizard Rock or the elusive cave. Travel tips
Update: Oregon Coast Closures Extended But Opening Plans Underway, Explained
There are now officially no dates for opening, but the tone is perhaps a little more hopeful. South coast, Washington coast, weather
Molting Elephant Seal Found on Oregon Coast - Painful Process There and at Wa...
There is good news and bad news for those chomping at the bit to visit beaches in Washington and Oregon. Weather, South coast
Part Two of Oregon Coast's 'Liger King': Tragic Run Ends Like 'Waco'
One of the nation's most notorious and disturbing animal incidents was the climax of something that had begun two decades before in Newport. History, sciences
Oregon Coast Had Its Own 'Tiger King' in the '80s: Odd Newport History, Part 1
He was actually more of a Liger King - the man bred lions and tigers together to create larger cats. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details