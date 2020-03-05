Inland Washington State Parks Open This Week, Not Coast or Gorge

Published 05/03/2020 at 4:54 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Olympia, Washington) – Contrary to what Oregon Coast Beach Connection was told earlier this week, Washington beaches are not opening when its state parks begin letting people in for day use.

Washington State Parks (WSP) announced this weekend that inland parks will be opening on Tuesday, but not coastal beaches or the Columbia River Gorge recreation areas. There is currently no timeline for the Washington coast or the Gorge region.

More than 100 inland parks and properties run by the state agency will be resuming operations, which includes popular destinations for hiking and boating across the state. Those are posted on its website. Parks is working with local communities, natural resource agencies and our partners in Oregon to determine the appropriate timing for reopening these areas. Like the Oregon coast, reopening beach areas is still very much up in the air.

State Parks will also take steps to reduce parking capacity at some urban locations such as Lake Sammamish, Saint Edward and Dash Point by limiting parking. Reducing the number of parking stalls available will help decrease the number of people who can access the parks at one time, minimizing crowds.

As the state’s parks resume allowing visitors, the agency asks everyone to adhere to some rules. These include:

Stay close to home.

Check the status of their favorite park or trail heads before heading out.

Come prepared with their own handwashing supplies.

Follow State Parks’ guidelines for responsible recreation.

WSP is also asking visitors to respect closures and only visit parks that are open for day use.

The agency said staff are looking forward to welcoming visitors into its parks. Please consider their safety by following the guidelines posted on the agency’s COVID-19 response page and the CDC’s recommendations for visiting parks and recreational facilities.

As parks reopen, visitors should understand there may be limited restroom facilities at some parks.

Beaches and camping have been identified in Phase 2 of Gov. Inslee’s reopening plan. Parks will coordinate with the governor’s office as the state moves toward that milestone.



















