Free Days at Washington Coast State Parks Postponed

Published 04/09/2020 at 5:24 PM PDT

(Washington Coast) – State parks in Washington were set to have to free days in April, but officials in Olympia have postponed those due to coronavirus-related park closures. This includes all state parks along the Washington coast, but officials plan to reschedule these for later in the year. (Above: Westport Light State Park, courtesy Washington State Parks).

The free days would’ve taken place April 11, a spring free day, and on Earth Day, April 22. These would have been the fourth and the fifth free days out of 12 scheduled in 2020 for Washington State Parks.

Due to Gov. Jay Inslee’s extension of Washington’s stay at home order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19, Washington state parks – including those on the coast - will remain closed through May 4.

There are many more beach accesses along the Washington coast that are not part of state parks but may be subject to closures or restrictions. See the Washington Coast Travel page for links to individual areas.

State Parks plans to make up for the lost days later in the year, however, rescheduling them at some point. There was no word on when those might take place, however.



State Parks free days are in keeping with legislation that created the Discover Pass, which costs $30 for an annual pass or $10 for a one-day pass and is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Officials with Washington State Parks (WSP) said the Discover Pass legislation makes room for the creation of 12 days throughout the year that do not require a pass for park entrance. The free days apply only at state parks; the Discover Pass is still required on WDFW and DNR lands.

In addition to the new dates, to be announced, the remaining 2020 State Parks free days are:

Saturday, June 6 — National Trails Day

Sunday, June 7 — Free Fishing Day

Saturday, June 13 — National Get Outdoors Day

Tuesday, Aug. 25 — National Park Service Birthday

Saturday, Sept. 26 — National Public Lands Day

Wednesday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day

Friday, Nov. 27 — Autumn free day



The Discover Pass provides daytime access to parks. Overnight visitors in state parks are charged fees for camping and other overnight accommodations; day access is included in the overnight fee.

Washington State Parks on the coast include: Cape Disappointment, Pacific Pines, Leadbetter Point, Bottle Beach, Twin Harbors, Westport Light, Westhaven, Ocean City, Griffiths-Priday and Pacific Beach.













