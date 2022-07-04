Beach Cleanups on Washington Coast and Oregon Coast, April 23

(Manzanita, Oregon) – The big Oregon coast spring cleanup has moved from March to April these days, and while it's not quite as widespread on some parts of the coastline as before it is covering more of the inland state. It is now joined by a large-scale cleanup on the Washington coast now as well for what is called the Washington Coast Cleanup. (Above: Westport, courtesy Washington State Parks)

SOLVE, which has been putting on the Oregon Spring Cleanup for decades now, is joined up north by CoastSavers on the Washington side of the sands. Both spring beach cleanups happen on April 23 now, held to coincide with Earth Day.

On the Oregon coast, SOLVE is again hosting the statewide cleanup for spring, which had its roots in the Spring Oregon Beach Cleanup started in in the mid '80s.

“We hope the Oregon Spring Cleanup will become a new family tradition for your loved ones to join with other Oregonians in making the state a better place for both humans and wildlife, from Eastern Oregon to the Pacific, we’re supporting volunteer projects throughout the state,” SOLVE said in its promotions for the event.





Along the Oregon coastline, it's not as large on the southern coast as it used to be, but the northern half is still thickly-laden with spots to volunteer.

On the southern Oregon coast, the two cleanup meeting spots are at Bandon and Reedsport.

For the northern half of the coast, all events happen April 23 except for the Seaside beach cleanup on April 16.

Meeting spots include Garibaldi, Bay City, four spots in Florence, Gearhart, two meeting areas in Warrenton, Cannon Beach, Otter Rock (near Depoe Bay), two spots in Lincoln City, Cape Meares Beach, Netarts Bay, Manzanita, six areas in Newport, two spots in Lincoln City, Oceanside, Waldport, Rockaway Beach and Yachats.

Times differ slightly from site to site, but it's usually from 10 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. Make sure you check the schedules closely at solveoregon.org.

For the Washington coast, Washington State Parks will be participating in this year's Washington Coast Cleanup, which takes places from 9 a.m. to noon that Saturday.

Along with State Parks, many other collaborating partners like Surfrider and the Grassroots Garbage Gang will help clean the coastal beaches. Thousands of volunteers come out every year to remove several tons of marine debris from Washington’s Pacific Coast and Salish Sea. Beach cleanups allow family and friends to have fun and participate in a meaningful activity.



There will be several state parks where you can participate:

Northern shorelines: Chance A La Mer, Ocean City Beach Approach. South Beach: Twin Harbors Bonge Approach. Long Beach: Bolstad Beach Approach. There are also cleanups not affiliated with state parks at Ruby Beach, in the Kalaloch area, a few around Moclips, among others.

Washington State Parks said volunteers should dress for varied and changing weather.

“Wear sturdy footwear and pack a lunch with plenty of water,” the agency said. “On arrival, there will be a check in station where participants will receive supplies to help them pick up debris. Organizers encourage helpers to bring reusable gloves.” See the CoastSavers link for more.

Bandon, courtesy Manuela Durson





