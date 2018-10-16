Warm Spell for Oregon Coast, Portland Continues; Beach Hazard for S. Coast

Published 10/16/2018 at 5:54 PM PDT

(Oregon Coast) – At least another week of Second Summer is in store for the Oregon coast and Portland gets plenty of warm weather as well. Paradoxically, the southern Oregon coast has some beach wave warnings, however.

Temps will continue to be in the 70s for about a week for much of the inland area such as Portland, Eugene and The Columbia Gorge, while coastal beaches will be in the 60s, sometimes close to 70 degrees. The warm conditions for everyone will stick around at least until Monday, with Tuesday likely only bringing slight changes to the forecast. About then some rain and more clouds may be coming in, but the weekend will be quite warm on the beaches.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland, some weekdays will be close to 70s as well, making for the perfect reason to play hooky from work.

“High pressure looks to remain over the Pacific Northwest through the weekend,” the NWS said. “This will likely keep the offshore flow going and allow temperatures to remain above normal. The upper level ridge will start to shift east late in the weekend ahead of an approaching upper level trough. Models continue to hint at the possibility of rain and cooler temperatures returning to the region early next week as a series of frontal systems move into the forecast area.”

For the upper half of the Oregon coast – which includes Yachats, Lincoln City, Newport, Pacific City, Rockaway Beach, Seaside and Astoria – Wednesday treads close to 70 degrees, with sunny, warm and light winds from the southeast, switching to east northeast later. Thursday’s high is about 63 degrees, while Friday and Saturday again are in the upper 60s. All of them boast plenty of sun and little to no clouds.

Some clouds start to roll in on Sunday, according to the NWS, and some amounts of patchy morning fog are in store for that day and Monday.

The southern Oregon coast is even warmer, but the area from just south of Florence through Coos County is currently under a “beach hazards statement” due to an increased possibility of sneaker waves.

The NWS said breakers of 9 to 10 feet are bringing the possibility of these deadly breakers. That warning is in effect from early Wednesday morning until 11 p.m.

“Combined moderate and long period swell will create waves with larger run up than usual,” the NWS said.

There is some leeway in the coastal forecasts, however, because of winds switching direction, the NWS said.

“Forecasting coastal temperatures and cloud cover will be a challenge due to the timing of a southerly wind reversal which will bring stratus and cooler temperatures,” the NWS said. “Right now looks like tonight into Wednesday the central coast should see the wind reversal and possibly Thursday for the remainder of the coast.”

On top of all this stellar weather are some unusual stats, according to the NWS.

“Today will be the 6th consecutive day of no rain with another six dry days possible before this streak ends,” the NWS said. “Sometimes October has as many dry days as a summer month. At Salem in 2006, there were 26 days without measurable rain. That’s not the record though: both Salem and Eugene had 31 days in October of 1895.” See full Oregon Coast Weather. -- Oregon Coast Lodgings for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour















